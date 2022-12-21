Launching the publication, Chief Executive, Dr Stanley McDowell outlined the importance of AFBI science to the agri-food industry, the environment and wider society.

"AFBI science plays a crucial role in providing the underpinning research and development, statutory and analytical testing, monitoring and surveillance science, emergency response capability and expert scientific advice required to support the important work programmes of DAERA and the wider agri-food industry,” said Dr McDowell.

“The AFBI Science Impacts publication reflects the excellent calibre of AFBI scientists through their ability to conduct highly relevant applied science, addressing local needs while making a global scientific impact.”

AFBI Executive Management Team pictured L-R, Mr Pieter-Jan Schön (AFBI Director), Dr Stanley McDowell (AFBI CEO), Professor Elizabeth Magowan (AFBI Director) and Dr Alastair Douglas (AFBI Director).

The publication includes a number of highlights including the outcomes of 30 years of energy metabolism research in livestock, AFBI’s work on the detection and control of chemical contaminants and other residues, and the organisation’s world leading work on soil and marine sciences.

Dr McDowell continued: “Against the backdrop of significant local and global challenges, including the challenge of climate change, the need for science and scientific solutions has never been greater.

"AFBI is very well placed to contribute to meeting these challenges through our multidisciplinary and applied work programmes which centres on our three key themes of leading improvements in the agri-food industry to drive sustainability, protecting animal, plant and human health and enhancing the natural and marine environments.

"The achievements noted in this booklet provide testament to advancing science aligned with these themes.”

The latest AFBI Science Impacts publication highlights the key outcomes and impact of AFBI’s sciences programmes.

Dr McDowell gratefully acknowledged DAERA and the various funding bodies who have supported AFBI's scientific achievements and outcomes over the past year. AFBI Science Impacts 2022 can be downloaded from www.afbini.gov.uk/publications/afbi-science-impacts-2022

