Reflecting on 2022, Minette Batters said: “When I wrote last year’s New Year’s message, nobody could have predicted what we’ve witnessed in the past 12 months.

"From the war in Ukraine, which has created global turmoil and significantly disrupted food and energy supply chains, to our own political upheavals.

"On top of that we’ve had soaring input costs and the effects of climate change demonstrated by this year’s drought; the challenges faced by us all have been unprecedented.

NFU president Minette Batters

“Clearly, events over the last year have made the job of producing food throughout the world so much harder. The importance of British farming to deliver food and energy has never been clearer. I never take for granted the huge public support farming receives and it is clear the nation continues to value our high food standards, produced to world-leading animal welfare and environmental protection, as well as our ability to produce renewable energy and contribute to the nation’s energy security."

She continued: “While it has been a challenging year, there have been a number of successes as a result of our campaigning over the past 12 months. We have seen an increase in the number of seasonal workers’ visas which will be a relief to farmers and growers employing the skilled workforce needed to produce fruit, vegetables and ornamentals next year. We have secured funding from government to level up rural communities through the Rural England Prosperity Fund, in addition to successfully recruiting eight new agri-food attachés overseas who will help drive exports of British food abroad. I was very pleased to be able to end the year with a meeting with the Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, where I pressed, again, the importance of food security and home-grown food production. In the summer he made a commitment to monitor food self-sufficiency and I am reassured that he continues to take this issue very seriously.

“Looking to the year ahead, we have the opportunity to build on these successes and deliver more for the country. We have the ambition and drive to produce more renewable energy, enhance our environment, care for our countryside and work towards our commitment to reach net zero by 2040, all while producing sustainable food.

“To do this we need to ensure that we build profitability and resilience into our farm businesses to allow us to safeguard the nation’s food and energy security. It is vital that the government delivers the policies and investment needed to unlock a thriving food and farming sector.”

