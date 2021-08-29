The importance of ventilation in farming

Vox Pop Kilkeel Kilkeel homes beneath the Mourne Mountains. see story Philip Bradfield Pic Gavan Caldwell

What’s the largest amount of money you have invested in a set of doors for a farm building? I read about a farmer who bought expensive roller doors, only to have them destroyed in the 2018 ‘Beast from the East’ storm.

When purchasing doors there are many types from which to choose. However, a lot of farm buildings have been passed down for generations and converted to their current use, which means the door has to be adapted, not only to the usage, but also to the building. Doors are very important as they are one of the things which keep machinery, animals, and of course people, safe. They need to be well maintained in order to avoid large repair jobs.

Ventilation is also something that cannot be overlooked in livestock buildings. It is essential to remove stale air and replace it with fresh air and doors often play a role in creating the air movement which is vital for healthy animals. ‘Half and half’ doors can be particularly useful in this regard.

The first time I looked after a batch of newborn calves it would be true to say I really didn’t take in the importance of ventilation, even though I was told to! I had taken on board the instructions on how much milk and meal was needed for each stage of life and how to give them a clean, dry, and comfortable bed.

All went well during the summer months, but when a winter snow storm arrived, I carefully closed all the doors and windows, my only thought being to keep the calves warm and snug!

Anyone who has experience looking after calves will know what happened next… yes, they started to cough. They were in danger of developing pneumonia so we asked the vet to call. After he had examined them he explained that, while it was necessary to protect the animals from drafts, I still needed to provide ventilation. I made sure I followed his advice in future. It’s interesting that we are now being told to ventilate our homes by opening windows and doors for not too dissimilar reasons.

The Bible often mentions doors, sometimes referring to an actual door, but many times it isn’t literal. For example, in Revelation 3:20 we read, “‘Here I am! I stand at the door and knock. If anyone hears my voice and opens the door, I will come in and eat with that person, and they with me.’”

So, who is knocking at the door? The answer can be found a few verses earlier at Revelation 3.14, “‘These are the words of the Amen, the faithful and true witness, the ruler of God’s creation.’” This is the risen Lord Jesus Christ Himself, knocking at the door. Amazingly, Jesus wants to come into our lives. He doesn’t force anyone to follow Him but waits to be invited.

We may think we have to be faultless to open our hearts to Jesus but He wants us to come just as we are. We will never be all that we should be in this world, but when He enters our lives He will commence that work as He enters into relationship with us. This will result in our contentment and peace of heart as we give Him our love, adoration and worship and await the day when we see Him face to face in eternity.

Charlotte Stevenson farms with her husband, Jim and son, James, near Kilkeel in County Down. She is a member of Mourne Presbyterian. Having worked at the Presbyterian Church in Ireland’s Assembly Buildings in Belfast for a number of years. In December 2017, Charlotte retired.