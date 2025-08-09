The issue of safety must always take priority during the summer months

The continuing spell of good weather and excellent field conditions are allowing many farmers to get on with ground improvement works, such as the cleaning of sheughs and fencing repairs.

In some cases, it has been a few years since opportunities of this nature have presented themselves. And it’s great to see so many farmers benefitting from them.

The summer period provides farm families with an opportunity to relax and enjoy the splendour of the countryside that so many of us take for granted. But it’s a season that is not without its challenges.

Keeping everyone safe, particularly young children, will always be of paramount importance. The school holidays are with us, and this means that young children living on, or visiting, farms must be allowed access to a safe place within which to always play.

It is worthy of note that the recent Farm Safety Week specifically highlighted this issue.

AbbeyAutoline is an affiliate member of Northern Ireland’s Farm Safety Partnership. As a company, we fully endorse and promote all steps that can be taken to improve the farm health and safety standards that are achieved on local farms.

Getting away from the farm for a few days is an opportunity that many families look forward to availing of and rightly so. It’s also a time when several key insurance-related issues rise to the fore.

In many cases, seasonal workers will be brought on board to help with the running of the farm. So, it’s important that all employers’ liability criteria are covered within the insurance policies that are taken out by the business.

Livestock breaking out, either on to roads or other farm properties, is an issue that arises throughout the grazing season. Invariably, these are issues that tend to arise most frequently when those people with day-to-day responsibility for the running of the farm, are away.

Public liability policies will cover the cost of damage caused in the event of livestock breaking out into other properties, but as is always the case, prevention is always the best approach to take.

So, before heading off on a break, farmers should ensure that all fences and gating arrangements are up to the standard required.

Bulls will always represent a health and safety risk, no matter how quiet and docile their normal pattern of behaviour is. And this is particularly the case during the summer months when these animals are running with cows in an open field setting.

Bulls can be easily triggered if they see a stranger in the field for the first time. Biting insects can also annoy them. The bottom line is that bulls can attack without warning.

Moreover, young children must be always kept away from bulls.

Meanwhile, most farmgate prices remain in a healthy state. Milk returns have been very positive for most of the last 12 months while beef prices have rebounded after a slight dip at the beginning of the summer.

In addition, pig, poultry and sheep margins are extremely encouraging at the present time.

Significantly, these very welcomed trends are being reflected in the number of farm vehicle changes that have taken place over recent months. And in most cases, it’s a case of farm businesses upgrading their vehicle fleets.

Farmers must have the opportunity to invest in their businesses if they wish to secure a sustainable future for those current and future generations wanting to secure a long-term livelihood of farming.

