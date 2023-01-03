The key results from Global Dairy Trade Event 323
Global Dairy Trade Event 323 has concluded with the GDT Price Index down by 2.8 per cent.
By Joanne Knox
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Key Results
AMF index down 5.1 per cent, average price US$5,395/MT
Butter index down 2.8 per cent, average price US$4,479/MT
BMP index down 12.9 per cent, average price US$2,556/MT
Ched index down 2.7 per cent, average price US$4,690/MT
LAC index down 3.6% per cent average price US$1,178/MT
SMP index down 4.3 per cent, average price US$2,838/MT
SWP not offered
WMP index down 1.4 per cent, average price US$3,208/MT
Full results here.