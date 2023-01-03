News you can trust since 1963
The key results from Global Dairy Trade Event 323

Global Dairy Trade Event 323 has concluded with the GDT Price Index down by 2.8 per cent.

By Joanne Knox
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Key Results

AMF index down 5.1 per cent, average price US$5,395/MT

Butter index down 2.8 per cent, average price US$4,479/MT

BMP index down 12.9 per cent, average price US$2,556/MT

Ched index down 2.7 per cent, average price US$4,690/MT

LAC index down 3.6% per cent average price US$1,178/MT

SMP index down 4.3 per cent, average price US$2,838/MT

SWP not offered

WMP index down 1.4 per cent, average price US$3,208/MT

Full results here.

