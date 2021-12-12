The key to the best Christmas dinner is simple – do what makes you happy!
Christmas dinner is a very high maintenance event isn’t it? All the flaffing of sourcing a bird, ham, recipes for stuffing, buying all the vegetables and getting the gravy just right. Every other Sunday in the year we serve up a roast dinner with no fuss and limited effort. But come the 25th of December, and the run up, all bets are off. It’s a supermarket driven drama and we’ve all fallen for it.
Treat your turkey like a big chicken. So a bit more weight and a bit more cooking time. You wouldn’t dream of, or be able to, buy a 12 pound chicken for six people any other time of the year so why get so exuberant with the turkey?
Get your ham cooked the day before, put it in the fridge and when you’re heating it treat it to a glaze. The recipe this week is for a spiced cider glaze – cider, spices, sugar boiled to a thick syrup. Keep brushing the ham with this to layer up the flavours and lacquered look. You can use red currant jelly, marmalade, mustard, apple sauce… the world is your oyster. Alternatively there are really good ready made glazes on the market you can source at your local deli. If anyone asks for the recipe tell them it’s a secret family recipe you’d rather not divulge.
Stuffing can also be prepared the day before. If you roll it in a sheet of buttered foil, it won’t take up as much room in your fridge as a dish of stuffing and can be slipped into the side of the turkey or ham for the last hour of cooking. The recipe here is for rosemary roasted grape stuffing. You could substitute chopped apples, dried cranberries or apricots, nuts, or just a selection of fresh chopped herbs for the grapes. Again, run with your imagination.
Sometimes a vegetarian can be a bit of a spanner in the works – especially if they leave it to their arrival to announce it. The other recipe this week is for a vegetarian garland. Roast celeriac, leeks, pecans and goat cheese and made into a big sausage roll that’s in turn rolled into a garland. Decorate with pastry holly leaves and bake. You can make this in advance and freeze just in case of any surprises.
The key thing to Christmas dinner is to enjoy it – don’t sweat the small stuff and do what you’re happy with, not what some big conglomerate expects you to.