The Lindsay Chorale to Perform Free Concert at the Guildhall in Support of Mayor’s Charity

THE renowned Saintfield-based choir The Lindsay Chorale will be performing a special concert at Londonderry’s Guildhall this Sunday (May 18) in aid of charity.

The event, which takes place from 3pm, hopes to raise much needed funds for the Mayor’s chosen charity, The BUD Club, a vital local organisation supporting children and young adults with additional needs.

Established in 1997, The Lindsay Chorale is known for its rich repertoire of classical, sacred, and contemporary choral music.

Their visit to the city offers music lovers a unique opportunity to hear one of Northern Ireland’s most accomplished amateur choirs in the majestic surroundings of the Guildhall.

Having previously performed with The Priests and for Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee, audience members are in for a treat with this special afternoon of music.

The choir will be led by Musical Director Keith Acheson on the day. Keith is a composer and conductor based in Belfast. After obtaining a BMus (Hons) in 1996, he was awarded a PhD in Composition from the Ulster University. Along with many pieces for choir, he has had work performed by the likes of the Ulster Orchestra, Gemini Ensemble, HuuJ Ensemble and Arco String Quartet.

Taking to the famous Guildhall organ, Daniel Clements will accompany the choir and provide the decadent musical background that will add to the atmospheric afternoon.

Derry City and Strabane District Council Mayor Lilian Seenoi-Barr encouraged the public to come along and support the cause:

“I’m absolutely thrilled to welcome The Lindsay Chorale to our beautiful Guildhall for what promises to be a very special afternoon of music and community spirit.

“This free concert is a wonderful opportunity to enjoy world-class choral singing while supporting a cause that is close to my heart. The BUD Club provides life-changing support for families across our district, and I would encourage everyone to come along, donate what they can, and enjoy a truly uplifting event.”

The choir, which has performed across the UK and Ireland, also expressed their excitement about the upcoming concert: “We are honoured to be performing in the historic Guildhall and to be part of an event that supports such an inspiring local charity.

“Music has the power to connect communities, and we hope our performance will not only entertain but also make a meaningful contribution to the vital work of The BUD Club,” said Keith Acheson, Musical Director.

The concert is free to attend, and no booking is required. The concert will start at 3pm, and seating will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Voluntary donations will be collected on the day in aid of The BUD Club.

For more information about the Mayor’s charity, please visit www.derrystrabane.com/about-council/mayor/mayor-s-charity