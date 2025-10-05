The Lyttle family keep growing since my very first column ten years ago

The first column I wrote for Farming Life was over 10 years ago and was about the Lyttle family who grow vegetables on the Ards Peninsula just outside Newtownards.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At this time of year their sloping fields are full of verdant swaying leeks, purple cabbages, shiny green soup celery and pert scallions. Roy and Sheila Lyttle still farm the land but have passed on part of the mantle to their son Alex who has branched out into growing baby leaf varieties. The leaves are grown outside on the flat land that hugs Strangford Lough. Altogether the Lyttles farm 200 acres of land and the baby leaf varieties are spinach, rocket, chard, red oak lettuce and bulls blood.

They harvest between May and October, the leaves are gently picked and then packed. What makes their product stand out from other bagged lettuce is that theirs is unwashed. Like most people I am concerned at what lettuce has been washed in so it’s reassuring to use something that has been grown here with minimum processing. Alex is accompanied in the business by his sister Lindsay who also works for Food NI. At Balmoral Show this year we got to cook with the leaves at the show and then got some to bring home. Because they’re unwashed they also last a lot longer – I was using them up to a fortnight of the show and they were still great. As well as being a low waste and sustainable product they also taste superb – the most important part.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spinach is one of those marmite foods – you either love it or hate it. I fall into the former camp and add it to so many dishes – it wilts beautifully into potatoes, pasta and rice dishes and you feel you’re doing yourself some good by eating it. A simple salad to make is fry some streaky bacon until crisp and chop. Whisk up a teaspoon of Dijon mustard, a tablespoon of vinegar and 75ml of Broighter gold oil in a big bowl, toss in a bag of washed baby spinach and the bacon. Have on its own or with grilled chicken or steak. I recently discovered Borani – a Persian dish where wilted spinach is chopped finely and added to yoghurt with oil, lemon and garlic. You can serve it like this but its great topped with a brown butter with chopped dill added at the end. I’ve added a recipe for seeded flatbreads that you make in a frying pan – plonk the borani and the breads into the middle of table and let everyone help themselves.

The Lyttle leaves are grown outside on the flat land that hugs Strangford Lough. Altogether the Lyttles farm 200 acres of land and the baby leaf varieties are spinach, rocket, chard, red oak lettuce and bulls blood

Rocket is a delightfully peppery and robust leaf that stands up to big flavours. It works beautifully with a nice piece of grilled beef. In my other recipe the beef is grilled and then potatoes and red onions added to the pan. Salsa Verde is an Italian sauce that translates as green sauce. It works wonderfully with the steak and potatoes here. I’ve added rocket to the recipe which isn’t traditional but the rocket really adds some oomph to the dish. Rocket and parsley are blended with anchovy, capers, mustard, red wine vinegar and oil to a smooth paste and drizzled over the whole thing. Don’t be worried about the anchovy – it adds great umami to the dish.

It’s a privilege to watch and write about families who grow and produce food and then see the next generation take it to another level. Lyttle Leaves are readily available across the province but you’ve about a month of the season remaining to enjoy them.​