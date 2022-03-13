The ‘More than Standing in a Gateway Programme’ is launched

Pictured at the Rural Health Partnership, Women in Farming welcome event were from left: Majella Gollogly, Rural Health Partnership, Development Officer; Jennifer Hawkes, Chair UFU Rural Affairs Committee; Denise Kelso, Cookstown; Sarah Morrell, UFU Policy Officer and Teresa Nugent, CEO, Rural Health Partnership. Photograph: Columba O'Hare/ Newry.ie

Speaking at a recent launch event in Killeavy Castle Hotel, Majella Gollogly, Development Officer with Rural Health Partnership, said: “We are delighted to get our project underway.

“Our programme promotes and supports Rural Farming Women and in it we want to celebrate the role of women in farming, break down barriers, providing skills, peer support, build resilience, instil coping mechanisms to enhance mental health and wellbeing.

“We also want to examine ways on how to address family needs and issues that can arise at different life stages, building confidence and peer support.”

Visitors to the Rural Health Partnership, Women in Farming welcome event at Killeavy Castle. From left: Rosie McKinley, Mullaghbane; Alice Gillespie, Killylea; Helen Hanratty, Forkhill; Mary McSherry, Whitecross and Patricia McGenity, Dromintee. Photograph: Columba O'Hare/ Newry.ie

If you are a woman member of a farm family, be that a wife of a farmer, daughter of a farmer, mother of a farmer or even a farmer yourself - this programme is for you!

For more details, contact Majella on [email protected] or phone 07596 997 883.

The organising team at the Rural Health Partnership, Women in Farming welcome event at Killeavy Castle. Included from left: Teresa Nugent, CEO, Rural Health Partnership; Majella Gollogly, Development Officer, Rural Health Partnership; Jacinta Reel, Diane McKevitt, Emmet Kelly, Amie Cumiskey, Bronagh Murphy and Margaret Maguire. Photograph: Columba O'Hare/ Newry.ie

4981 Clare Toal, Newry; Therese Donaghy, Cullaville and Bronagh Mackin, Dorsey pictured at the Rural Health Partnership, Women in Farming welcome event at Killeavy Castle. Photograph: Columba O'Hare/ Newry.ie