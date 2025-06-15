The most important thing to pack for a picnic is great food and good company

Every year around this time I have great intentions of getting myself gathered and going for a picnic.

In my head we’re all sitting around enjoying delicious food, a glass in hand and all is good with the world. The reality of living in Northern Ireland is that there are probably about four days in the year when the weather is on our side and the midgies have decided to stay at home. But we’re a resilient lot here and a bit of rain or a few insects wouldn’t get in the way of a good time. The most important thing is to pack some great food and enjoy it with good company. It’s the perfect excuse to catch up with people too.

For me with a picnic, less is more. You don’t need a hamper filled with savouries, salads, bread and an array of desserts. Stick with one savoury and one dessert. If you’re thing is an egg and onion sandwich then do it. Maybe try making your own bread to give your sandwiches a bit of oomph? I’ve included a recipe for an onion focaccia that can be filled with whatever you like. Treat the loaf like one big sandwich, split it open and fill with chutney, cheese, ham or charcuterie. I’m not a big fan of lettuce or tomatoes in a picnic sandwich – they tend to wilt and go soggy. When you’ve filled the loaf and topped it, cut it into small squares. If the weather’s warm make sure you pack your sandwich into a cool box. Easy to eat, tasty and a bit of a show stopper in one big sandwich.

Something else I like to do is to have lots of picky things. Go to the deli and pick up olives, dips, hummus and then bake some breadsticks to accompany. The breadstick recipe here has some cream cheese or goat cheese added and they taste like a little mini baguette. Wrap them while warm in a tea towel and open them up ready to dip. I always find if you make an effort with the bread you can get off with a few shortcuts along the way.

Jammy Joeys are a staple here – light sponge,cut into squares, dipped in hot jam and then rolled in desiccated coconut. I’ve included a recipe here for an apricot version but use any jam you like. Now as you know when you eat these lovely things you and most of the surrounding area is covered in stray coconut. Eating them outside makes perfect sense – enjoy them with gusto knowing you don’t need the vacuum cleaner out afterwards.