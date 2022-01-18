The NI Commercial Cattle ‘Young Stars’ event is back

Owing to covid restrictions in 2020 the club had to remove the show, however they are looking forward to the return of the show this year.

This “Young Stars” event is scheduled to take place on Monday, 28th February at Clogher Valley livestock mart in Clogher, Co. Tyrone. Show starting at 4pm and sale starting at 7pm.

This year the judge is Mr Mike Rowlands from Dolwen Farms in Wales. Mike is no stranger to the show circuit in mainland UK with numerous championships under his belt, speaking on his judging Mike explained he will be looking for a calf with a super head and a wide top with easy fleshing ability, Mike is looking forward to coming across to see what Northern Ireland can produce.

There are halter led classes for Limousin, Charolais, British Blue, Native breed animals, any other Breed Classes for heifer and bull calves born in 2021. New for 2021 is a special breeding heifer class for all of those top quality bulling type heifers.

With buyers from all over the UK and Ireland already in contact with the club regarding the sale it’s going to be an event not to be missed, so if you think you have a “Young Star” standing in your pen at home don’t delay and get in contact with numbers below.