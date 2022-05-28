The NI weekly market report

Grains

The dials in this report reflect the analyst’s view of the possible direction in markets. The two-week (solid line) and six-month (dashed line) outlooks are based on the best available information at the time of writing. Please note, these views do not constitute trading advice and direction of markets may change due to new information since the time of writing.

Wheat

Fundamental support remains from a tight supply and demand outlook. Prices remain volatile short term, reacting to new news. Longer term, weather remains a watchpoint for harvest 22.

Maize

Global maize supply remains tight. Though drier weather has aided US planting progress for harvest 22. Competitiveness to other feed grains, as well as bioethanol margins, will be demand watchpoints going forward.

Barley

The global and domestic barley market remains tight. Prices remain supported further by firm wheat and maize prices.

Global markets

Global grains saw another week of high volatility last week. Though prices began to pull back as we headed towards the end of the week, on some profit-taking. A bull market needs new news to keep climbing, especially at such high levels.

Last week, we reported that India had placed a ban on wheat exports to dampen domestic prices. This saw global grain prices rally at the start of the week. Though towards the end of the week, the market understood India may relax these rules to export the 1.8Mt of grain remaining at port.

lso taking the heat out of prices at the end of last week was the news the UN are trying to negotiate sea corridors for shipments of Ukrainian grain. Plus, the outlook for a large Russian harvest 22 wheat crop of 85.0Mt, of which IKAR consultancy forecast 39.0Mt to be exported next season (2022/23).

Last Monday, US winter wheat conditions ‘good’ to ‘excellent’ fell by 2 percentage points (pp) for the week ending 15 May, to 27%. This was back 2 percentage points on the week, falling below trade expectations. Maize planting in this same period jumped up 27pp to 49%. Behind the 5-year average (2017-2021) of 67%. Updated figures are due from the USDA this evening.

French soft wheat conditions were downgraded last week after a hot spell in recent weeks. In conditions to 16 May, FranceAgriMer said 73% of French soft wheat was in ‘good’ or ‘excellent’ condition. Down from 82% the week before. There were also falls to winter barley (-8pp) and spring barley (-7pp) ’good’ to ‘excellent’ crop conditions, to 71% and 69% respectively. Rain is now needed in early June to manage the damage to crops.

Fundamental support remains for global grain prices, though volatility will likely continue as news readjusts the balance of next season’s supply (harvest 22) and demand.

UK focus

UK feed wheat futures (May-22) closed on Friday at £336.50/t. This is down £15.30/t from last Friday. The new-crop futures (Nov-22) closed on Friday at £331.00/t, down £5.30/t. Though both contracts reached record highs on Monday following the Indian export ban.

New-crop futures have narrowed closely to old-crop prices, falling less week-on-week. The fundamental support remains for next season, considering the war between Russia and Ukraine, and weather issues causing concern to global harvest 22 crop sizes.

UK delivered prices continue to follow global market movements. East Anglia feed wheat, for Nov-22 delivery, fell £6.50/t last week (Thurs-Thurs) to be quoted at £331.00/t on Thursday.

Bread wheat prices for Nov-22 to London/Essex were quoted at £374.00/t on Thursday.

Last week, two key analysis pieces were produced. The first looking at gross margins for harvests’ 22 and 23. The second piece explored the impact on harvest 2023 from high input costs.

Oilseeds

Rapeseed