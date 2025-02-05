The NICCEC and NILCC bring you the Spring Time Spectacular Show and Sale

The Spring Time Spectacular Show and Sale is a new event combining the BLCS show and sale of Limousin bulls and heifers & the NICCEC Stars of the Future calf show and sale.

With a large selection of commercial calves and limousin bulls, this is an event not to be missed!

The Spring Time Spectacular will take place in Ballymena Mart on Saturday 22 February.

Judging of commercial will start at 9.15am and be judged by Mr Stephen Williamson.

The sale of commercial calves will commence at 12pm sharp with an online catalogue available for viewing on Marteye.

The Limousin judging will commence at 11am followed by the sale at 1.30pm.

The Limousin classes will be judged by John Kingham.

There are 60 bulls and nine females entered from the best herds in Northern Ireland.

All of these animals are myostatin tested and are DNA verified and all animals presented are part of an approved premium cattle health scheme.

There are bulls entered that are in the top one per cent of the breed for birth weight and gestation length, and top 10 per cent for growth.

Now is the time to invest in Limousin genetics and reap the rewards of the huge commercial merits and profitability of Limousin genetics that are being witnessed week in and week out in commercial rings across Northern Ireland.