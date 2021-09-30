The NIPA awards 2021 revealed

Ronnie Williamson - Newry & Dist - another fantastic 2021 season - Multiple award winner

Awards won include:

News Of The World Cup – McComb Cup – Pigeon Portal. Com Cup - New North Trophy – Erwin Trophy – Waring Trophy – McCluggage Trophy – Harper Trophy – Dickson Trophy – Surgenor Trophy – Major Lewis Trophy – Scania Trophy – Section G Old Bird Channel Fancier Of The Year – Another fantastic season you would agree.

Other awards won by members within Sections C D F & G include:

Now Online - Malcolm Robinson Auction

D & J Campbell – Eastway – Ken Wilkinson Memorial Award

P & M Travers – Wheatfield: B Fletcher & Son Cup

C O’Hare & Dtr – Ballyholland: Stena Trophy, Section G Old Bird Inland Fancier Of The Year

Sands & Rice – Ballyholland – Awards won include: WV Troughton Cup, NIPA Trophy

Mr & Mrs G Delaney – Dromore: McIlwaine Cup

JF McCabe & Son – Newry & Dist – McCabe Cup

Mr & Mrs R Reid & Son – Carrick Social – Devine Memorial Trophy

Lyons & Kennedy – Hills & Maze S English Cup

McCarton & Woodside - Crossgar -NIPA Section F Inland & Channel Fancier of the year 2021

J & D Braniff – Wheatfield: Section C Old Bird Inland Fancier Of The Year

J Gregory & Sons – Colin: Section D Old Bird Inland Fancier Of The Year

McCarton & Woodside – Crossgar: Section F Old Bird Inland & Channel Fancier Of The Year

A & N Lewis – Doagh & Dist: Section C Old Bird Channel Fancier Of The Year

John Engelen - Carsons Gift.

Spence Bros – Lisburn & Dist: Section D Old Bird Channel Fancier Of The Year

Bingham & Seaton – Ligoniel: Section C Young Bird Fancier Of The Year

Lavery Bros – Hills & Maze: Section D Young Bird Fancier Of The Year

C Healy – Killyleagh Central: Section F Young Bird Fancier Of The Year

O Markey – Ballyholland: Section G Young Bird Fancier Of The Year

Congratulations to all the major award winners.

Davie Campbell - D & J Campbell - Eastway

All awards won will be presented at the NIPA Ladies Night on Friday, 12th November at The Rabbit Hotel, Templepatrick.

JOHN ENGELEN – BRITANNIA

John races in the Britannia club, racing within the Ulster Federation. John lives in a most unfavourable spot to race in the Ulster Federation but that didn’t stop him scoring.

John returned to his beloved sport, only last year, after a very long break from the birds. He only raced a couple of old bird races, to get a feel of the sport, and going into the young birds, to say he had a cracking team, was an understatement.

John took the 1st x 9 positions in the club in his opening 1st young bird race winning the race with a cock, now named ‘Logans Boy’ after his grandson. The young cock was bred from birds obtained from Geordie Slavin from Scotland from his Vandenabeele based family. John raced top drawer winning many prizes including 1 st Open Ulster Federation from Tullamore in a north east wind against all the odds.

His Fed topper, now named “Mr Hogg”, is a blue cock reared for him by Richard and Jack Hogg. John also has a cock he calls “Carson’s Gift”, a top racing youngster having won 1st, 2nd & 3 x 3rds, gifted to John by the partnership of P & C Carson – Glen.

Just racing ybs John was highest prizewinner in the Britannia Club 2021. He was also 4th Open Ulster Fed Fermoy Y/B Championship Plus 4 th & 5 th Open Ulster Fed Skibbereen Young Bird Derby. Congratulations John on your top 2021 season.

SOUTHERN AREA HOSPICE PRESENTATION

I have included a photo in this week’s issue of Miss Wendy Carson receiving a cheque from Mr E McAlinden.

A total of £15,350 was raised and donated to the Southern Area Hospice, the proceeds from the young bird facebook page sale. Eddie and Diamond would like to say a massive thank you to all the fanciers who donated and purchased young birds for the sale. Also everyone who gave donations. The outcome of this venture was beyond our expectations. Thank you all so much for supporting this worthy cause – Eddie McAlinden.

MALCOLM ROBINSON – BONDHILL

The pigeon fraternity had a great loss recently with the untimely passing of long distance icon Mr Malcolm Robinson – Bondhill.

Malcolm had a fantastic record in the long distance events winning numerous top awards. Over 100 top awards at National Level were recorded from 2004 – 2019 - Some of Malcolm’s top awards inlude 1st Open Lamballe Old Bird Derby, 1st Open Penzance Young Bird National 2016, 3rd & 5th Open Kings Cup , Harkness Rosebowl Winner (Best Two Bird Average Kings Cup), 5th Open Kings Cup 2011, INFC Hall Of Fame Winner, 6 th Open INFC Yearling National, 4 th Open Kings Cup 2018 etc.

STOP PRESS: The entire stock, race birds and youngsters will be offered online in the coming weeks on the Pigeon Craic Auction Site – 1st online is the kit of 2021 darkness youngsters. These youngsters are bred from all the top long distance stock in the stock loft. Included will be direct Sons/Dtrs of 1st Open INFC Penzance Y/B National Winner – grandchildren Hall Of Fame Winners – Best of C & L Woodside Bloodlines Etc.

The first sale is now online on the Pigeon Craic Auction Site. The first sale is in four parts and will be finishing on 28/29/30 Sept and 1st Oct at 8pm – www.pigeoncraic.com/auction

To select the auction you require please click on the Category Tab at the top of the Auction Site and select which sale you require.

Please Note: There will be a 15 mins sniping feature in operation. This is an online auction only.

OBITUARY

On behalf of the officials and members of Banbridge HPS I wish to convey our sincere and deepest sympathy to the family circle of Mr James Butler, aged 95 years. founder member of Banbridge HPS. Jim

sadly passed away, peacefully, on 15th September 2021. A life long member and gentleman friend to everyone. D. Carson, Secretary

LARNE & DIST PIGEON MOOT

Larne & Dist will be holding a Pigeon Moot in their clubrooms at Old Glenarm Road, Larne, BT40 1TS on Friday, 15th October at 7.30pm. Entrance £10 per ticket including supper. Panel: V.D.Weil Schreuder - Boscheind Flyers - needs no introduction in the Pigeon World and he will share his methods and feeding systems and answer any question. Gilbert Heijnen - His family have 100 years experience in the pigeon game. Specialises in the Mid to Long Distance Events - one day long distance and multi day long distance. He will also share his racing and feeding systems. There will be an auction on the night of 12 birds. These birds will be online on the Pigeon Craic Auction Site - www.pigeoncraic.com/auctions - prior to the event to bid on with the closing bid online the opening bid in the live room. To obtain tickets please contact any of the following: Rab Mills Tel: 07763532325 - Joe McLaughlin Tel: 07783790238 - Alastair McNaughton Tel: 07828663207 - Rab Rea Tel: 07545880065 - Mark McCormick Tel: 07540187478.