This “exceptionally attractive” livestock and arable farm extends to around 1,086 acres in total and is available to purchase as a whole or in two lots.

Tillyfour, located near Alford in Aberdeenshire, is a renowned stock farm.

Tillyfour has a long-standing history with Aberdeen Angus cattle and is proclaimed to be the “birthplace of the breed”.

The Tillyfour farm steading has an extensive range of buildings which are extremely well equipped for housing and handling cattle. Image: www.savills.com

“The connection dates back to 1805 when William McCombie was born at Home Farm, Tillyfour.” Savills say.

“William McCombie was educated locally followed by further education at Marischal College in Aberdeen.

“He returned to the family farm working as an employee within the family business which involved transporting cattle to the borders of Scotland and England for fattening.

“During the 1820s, McCombie took on the lease of Tillyfour from his father and began to build up his own herd.

The 'original home of the Aberdeen Angus breed' is on the market through Savills, available as a whole for offers over £7,000,000. Image: www.savills.com

“McCombie combined Angus Doddies with Aberdeen Hummlies to produce the black, hornless Aberdeen Angus cattle we know today.

“The two breeds were combined for their resistance to harsh weather, their undemanding and adaptable good nature and for their nicely marbled beef.”

Savills add: “McCombie referred to the date he founded his herd as 1832 which was the year his cattle won first prize at exhibitions.

“McCombie won over 500 prizes throughout the UK and Europe. In 1867 there was a Royal visit by Queen Victoria to Tillyfour to officially recognise the Aberdeen Angus as a breed.

“Prior to her visit, a new wing was added to Tillyfour House and it is reported that she sat in the drawing room (now the principal bedroom) to watch the cattle being paraded in the field (known as the Bull Field) to the front of the house.

“McCombie was reported to be the most renowned breeder, feeder and exhibitor of cattle in Europe and amongst the best in the world.

“This reputation also stretched to the farm itself with Tillyfour regarded by many to be the original home of the Aberdeen Angus cattle.”

The farm occupies a magnificent position surrounded by gently rolling and picturesque countryside with the backdrop of the Cairngorm mountain range in the distance to the west.

In addition to Tillyfour House, there is a second farmhouse, Cairnhill, which can be reached from an alternative drive or by a well maintained internal track. Across the farm there are eight further dwellings.The farm is well suited for carrying suckler cows and has, in the past, carried a herd of 190 spring calving cows and 100 autumn calving cows with followers in addition, albeit this included some additional land which may be available to lease.

The land comprises a well balanced combination of arable and silage ground, permanent pasture and rough grazing which is interspersed with woodlands providing shelter and amenity.

The fields are well laid out and lie within a ring fence interspersed by good internal tracks, facilitating easy movement of stock and farm machinery to most parts of the holding.

Selling agent, Savills, says: “The Tillyfour farm steading has an extensive range of buildings which are extremely well equipped for housing and handling cattle.

“There is a secondary steading at Cairnhill offering further stock housing and general purpose storage.

“The holding is entirely self-sufficient in terms of silage production, with about 200 acres of silage being cut and clamped or baled each year.

“The land has benefitted from regular applications of manure and rotational grass leys ensuring the land remains in good heart.”

The amenity of the farm is greatly enhanced by the numerous and varied mature plantations which have been carefully planned and managed over the last 20 years to provide sport, shelter and commercial timber. With 92 acres of established woodland combined with the undulating topography, Tillyfour has the scope to provide exciting driven shooting. The extensive woodland plantations also provide cover for a number of roe deer.

The commercial woodland compartments, extending to 55 acres, primarily comprise mature conifers which could provide a valuable timber crop in the next five years. The remaining 37 acres are mainly native broadleaves. A felling licence has been granted for the clear felling of 46 acres across the farm. The proposed felling operations are a consequence of windblow damage that has resulted from the recent winter Storms Arwen, Corrie and Malik.

Located in the northeast of Scotland, Aberdeenshire is one of Scotland's largest and most diverse counties and extends from the North Sea coastline inland to the Cairngorm mountains which rise majestically to the west.

Alford lies about 45 minutes' drive west of Aberdeen (25 miles), nestled in the most attractive gently rolling countryside. Boasting fertile farmland, the area is renowned for producing award-winning livestock and arable crops, including malting barley which supplies many whisky distilleries in the region.

Tillyfour is offered for sale as a whole or in two lots as follows:

Lot One: Tillyfour Farm including Tillyfour House, Glentough Cottage, five cottages, farm steading and land extending to 735 acres. Offers over £4,800,000.

Lot Two: Cairnhill Farm, including Cairnhill Farmhouse, two cottages and land extending to 350 acres. Offers over £2,200,000.

For full details, please see here or contact Christopher Thomson, Savills Edinburgh, on Tel. +44 (0) 131 247 3720.

The land comprises a well balanced combination of arable and silage ground, permanent pasture and rough grazing which is interspersed with woodlands providing shelter and amenity. Image: www.savills.com

In addition to Tillyfour House, there is a second farmhouse, Cairnhill, which can be reached from an alternative drive or by a well maintained internal track. Across the farm there are eight further dwellings. Image: www.savills.com

Tillyfour is offered for sale as a whole or in two lots. Image: www.savills.com

The farm occupies a magnificent position surrounded by gently rolling and picturesque countryside with the backdrop of the Cairngorm mountain range in the distance to the west. Image: www.savills.com

Tillyfour has a long-standing history with Aberdeen Angus cattle and is proclaimed to be the “birthplace of the breed”. Image: www.savills.com

The farm is well suited for carrying suckler cows and has in the past carried a herd of 190 spring calving cows and 100 autumn calving cows with followers in addition, albeit this included some additional land which may be available to lease. Image: www.savills.com