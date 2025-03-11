The popular South of England Show is set to return this June

Following a strong livestock section last year, there will be over 300 classes for 2025, with entries opening in March, Bluetongue and DEFRA rules allowing.

In appreciation of their contribution, exhibitors will once again receive free tickets to the Stockman’s Dinner on Saturday evening (allocated based on the number of animals entered).

Beyond the show rings, the event provides vital opportunities for farmers and landowners to connect and engage with each other as well as industry leaders.

The popular ringside Farmers’ Marquee, hosted by Long Man Brewery, will again serve as a hub for informal networking and discussions.

The CLA will be hosting a breakfast event, with guest speaker Lloyd McNeill, Goodwood Estate's managing director, and their Rural Excellence awards will be held on Friday 6th June.

New for 2025 is a Wildlife & Food Production area, designed to highlight the essential balance between farming and environmental conservation.

Industry experts will be on hand to share best practice and on Saturday 7th June the area will host a Farming Technical Forum which will also be streamed live online.

This new area will also serve as an interactive space where the public can learn how farmers, landowners and agricultural organisations implement innovative approaches to protect biodiversity while maintaining productive farms.

While the South of England Show continues to be a cornerstone of the agricultural calendar, it also offers a rich and varied experience for the tens of thousands of visitors who attend each year.

For equestrian enthusiasts, over 130 competitive classes will be on offer plus heavy horse displays, the exhilarating inter hunt relay and scurry driving.

Younger riders will be part of the action, with the ever-popular Shetland Pony Grand National once again taking centre stage alongside the Equestrian Games UK with mounted competitions for young equestrians.

New for 2025 will be live talks and demonstrations on Saturday from farriers and equestrian professionals in ‘Beyond the stable door’.

For those passionate about rural traditions, the show presents a vibrant programme of countryside entertainment.

Visitors can witness expert search and rescue dog demonstrations, marvel at falconry displays and watch traditional woodland skills in action.

A dedicated medieval re-enactment zone will transport guests back in time, offering an engaging look at historic rural life, while vintage agricultural machinery and the British Army showcase will add to the variety of attractions.

The bustling Food Hall and Village will celebrate the finest locally produced goods, and a Grape & Grain Walk and Gin Alley will offer a journey through the region’s best wines, craft beers, ciders and handcrafted spirits from independent distilleries.

The Made in Sussex area will also return for 2025, showcasing an array of artisan goods, from food and drink to countryside-inspired clothing, accessories and homeware.

For families, the show offers an exciting day out packed with interactive activities and educational experiences.

Children can enjoy hands-on cookery workshops, meet farm animals up close, and take part in mini steam train rides.

Corrie Ince, show director for the South of England Agricultural Society, highlighted the show’s continuing focus on championing farming and rural industries, said: “Farming is the foundation of the South of England Show, and we are dedicated to providing an event that not only celebrates the achievements of our farming community but also creates meaningful opportunities for knowledge-sharing, networking and public engagement.

“The introduction of the Wildlife & Food Production area this year is particularly exciting, as it will shine a light on the fantastic work being done across the South East to balance food production with environmental stewardship.

“We look forward to welcoming farmers, exhibitors and visitors to what promises to be an incredible event.”

Applications for trade stands are now open.

Tickets for the South of England Show can be purchased at www.seas.org.uk and cost £24.30 for adults and £22.50 for senior citizens/students, inclusive of a 10% advance discount until 29th May 2025.

Children under 16 can enter for free (suggested donation of £2).

Due to the number of people on site, restricted livestock areas and potential hot weather, dogs are not recommended.

1 . cattle parade-21.JPG The South of England Show is set to return from Friday 6th to Sunday 8th June 2025 at the South of England Showground in Ardingly, West Sussex Photo: Beth Wild Photo Sales

2 . SOES wordmark-RGB.jpg The South of England Show is set to return from Friday 6th to Sunday 8th June 2025 at the South of England Showground in Ardingly, West Sussex Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Z92_8091.jpg The South of England Show is set to return from Friday 6th to Sunday 8th June 2025 at the South of England Showground in Ardingly, West Sussex Photo: Submitted Photo Sales