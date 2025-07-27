The power of genomics to be profiled at EasyCare open evening

Senior Signet breeding specialist, Laura Eyles, will discuss the potential of genomics within the sheep sector at an EasyCare open evening.

The event will be hosted by Campbell Tweed on his Cairncastle farm on Wednesday 30 July.

Ballycoose Farm is located on the outskirts of Cairncastle, post code: BT40 2RW

According to the Signet representative, genomics can drive performance levels forward within the sheep sector on a number of fronts.

She further explained: “We are at the dawn of a genomic age, moving from genetic predictions that are based solely on pedigree and performance data to those that now include genomic data, information about the variation in an animal’s DNA and the individual genes it possesses.

“Genomic information has a variety of potential uses from sire/dam verification; this can be important for pedigree societies. Or even flocks looking to move away from single sire mating and can use DNA to identify parents, this is quite common in our hill breeding programmes.”

“Genotyping also reveals the presence of major genes such as those related to Scrapie resistance, myostatin linked muscle growth or major fertility genes.”

According to the Signet representative, genomic data adds massively to our knowledge of traits that are only expressed in one sex (like milk), expressed later in life (like longevity) and hard/expensive to measure (like methane or meat-eating quality).

She continued: “Genomics can also be used to identify sheep suited to specific breeding programmes at a younger age.”

Currently, Signet operates genomic evaluation systems linked to seven hill breeds and three terminal sire breeds.

Laura Eyles again: “Within our maternal breeding programmes, we are currently working with various research projects, levy funders and individual breeders to collate genomic data, with a view to move several of the larger maternal breeds to genomic breeding values in the next couple of years

She added: “Our genomic evaluation has been extended to Northern Ireland, where we are working in association with AgriSearch to build on our ever growing bank of genotypes .”

She concluded: “Genomic assessment can deliver real and positive change within the sheep sector. But making this happen will require high levels of collaboration involving individual farmers and all the stakeholders involved.”

The EasyCare open evening gets underway at 6pm.

Campbell Tweed’s Ballycoose flock is home to a selection of the most progressive EasyCare bloodlines available in the UK and Ireland.

Performance recording all the sheep born on the Tweed farm over many years through both the Signet and Sheep Ireland programmes has been at the heart of this ongoing success story.

Campbell explained: “The open evening will allow visitors to view a selection of the ewes, lambs and rams currently available within the flock.

“EasyCare sheep are synonymous with wool shedding. But this is only part of the story. At the very heart of the Ballycoose development programme is an absolute commitment to breed ewes that perform well, making best use of grass, maintaining the highest levels of animal health and lambing each year outdoors with the absolute minimum level of human intervention.

“And it is the results generated from the flock recording programmes that have allowed to make this happen.”

Meanwhile, EasyCare numbers continue to grow across the island of Ireland.

Campbell Tweed again: “This reflects a growing recognition that the sheep allow flockowners to make best use of their time while also maintaining exceptionally high levels of performance.

“Members of the EasyCare Sheep Ireland Group will be in attendance at the open evening.”

Campbell farms with his wife Isobel close to the village of Carncastle in East Co Antrim. Refreshments will be provided at the July 30th event

“I would like to thank Dunbia for their support in this regard,” Campbell explained.

He continued: “EasyCare sheep have a key role to play on sheep farms of all types.”

He added: “They are particularly suited to flock owners who work out from 9.00am to 5.00pm between Monday and Friday.

“To a significant extent, the sheep can manage themselves.”

Campbell is currently taking orders to sell breeding EasyCare ewes, lambs and rams to flock owners throughout Ireland and the UK, adding:

He concluded: “We are offering fully recorded stock that can add significantly to any sheep enterprise.

“Demand for EasyCare bloodlines is increasing and this trend is very encouraging.”

For further information, contact Campbell Tweed on: 07802 835355