The Princess Royal visits award-winning Corskie Farm in Moray

Corskie Farm is managed by Iain Green alongside his three daughters, Hannah, Jemma and Laura, and their dedicated team of staff. The business combines livestock and arable farming with a UK-wide bulk haulage operation. The farm runs a suckler herd of 631 cows and in-calf heifers, primarily pedigree Simmental, Shorthorn and Simmental-cross Shorthorn, alongside 710 mule ewes crossed with Texel tups and a 360-sow indoor breeding pig herd.

During the tour, The Princess Royal learned about the farm’s pedigree cattle enterprises and its approach to grassland management and calving. She also met members of the Green family and staff before unveiling a plaque to commemorate her visit.

Iain Green, host farmer, said: “It was an honour to welcome HRH The Princess Royal to Corskie today and showcase the work of our family and team. This was a very special occasion. For my daughters and the next generation, this visit is something truly memorable.”

Gilmour Lawrie, chair of AgriScot, commented: “The Farm of the Year Awards, founded by AgriScot in 2009, provide a platform to showcase progressive and innovative businesses, celebrating their achievements while acknowledging the vital role that Scottish farms play in producing quality, nutritious food.

Corskie Farm is an excellent example and stood out as the 2024 Scotch Beef Farm of the Year because of its scale, efficiency and commitment to high-quality beef production. It is fitting that The Princess Royal was able to see first-hand the innovation and passion that secured this award.”

Kate Rowell, chair of QMS, added: “The Green family embody everything that Scotch Beef represents: quality, integrity and care for the land and livestock. This visit was a fantastic opportunity to celebrate not only their achievements but also the wider work that farmers across Scotland are doing to ensure a sustainable future for our red meat industry.”

The visit also brought together industry leaders, including Frank Ross, General Manager of ABP Perth, and members of the QMS and AgriScot teams, who joined the Green family in welcoming The Princess Royal.

The day concluded with the unveiling of a commemorative plaque at the farm office, followed by a presentation of flowers to HRH by Iain Green’s grandchildren, Alex and William Beattie.

Mr Iain Green and his daughter Hannah Green, along with Callum Fettes, show The Princess Royal the calf weighing machine

Two-year-old William Beattie presents a posy of flowers to HRH The Princess Royal

The Princess Royal is shown the heifers at Corskie Farm by Robert and Laura Beattie, who also provided a brief on the farm's grassland, cows and heifers

HRH The Princess Royal visits Corskie Farm