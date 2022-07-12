The pros and cons ofstraw incorporation

Yes it can be baled. But straw can also be chopped and, subsequently, incorporated back into the soil.

Strong demand for straw from livestock farmers for bedding and dietary fibre in recent years has resulted in the majority from arable farms in Northern Ireland baling rather than chopping straw.

Straw sales provide additional income and can aid cash flow, post harvest.

Winter barley crops are fast approaching their cutting dates in the Limavady area

However nutrients will be lost from the field with the removal of straw and there is a risk of compaction due to increased trafficking within the field during baling and loading. Weather conditions particularly if harvest is delayed can also make saving straw difficult.

A CAFRE spokesperson added: “Straw contains significant amounts of potash, and some phosphate and magnesium. Chopping and incorporating straw will ensure these nutrients are returned to the soil, thus improving soil health by adding organic matter and increasing carbon content of soils.

“Chopping also allows swift access for field operations such as establishing cover crops or early sown winter crops, although raking may be required to effectively spread chaff following combining. Short-term nutrient lock-up and the risk of carry over of pest/disease can be issues with crop residues.

“There is an increased fuel cost associated with chopping straw and the ability to incorporate straw may be limited by the availability of combines equipped with straw chopping and effective spreading equipment on some farms.”

Ploughing-in straw is now widely practised in the Republic of Ireland

The spokesperson continued: “The decision to chop straw will be dependent on the value of straw at harvest time, the ability to chop straw on individual farms and the perceived value of improving soil health.

“Where straw is removed and return to the land as organic manure nutrients are recycled, benefiting bother arable and livestock enterprises.”

Meanwhile a Straw Incorporation Scheme was introduced in the Republic of Ireland last year.

The latest edition of the Teagasc Tillage Edge podcast profiles the value of straw with a clear focus on the 2022 straw incorporation measure.

Last week saw the Department of Agriculture in Dublin confirming the number of farmers who will be eligible for the 2022 scheme.

Significantly, a year-on-year increase in participants has been achieved with total payments expected to exceed €12m.

Courtesy of the podcast Teagasc’s head of crops knowledge transfer department, Michael Hennessy, discussed the issue of straw management with colleagues Dermot Forristal and Mark Plunkett, both tillage specialists.

Last year saw a number of cereal growers withdraw from the scheme, post-application. This will not be allowed in 2022, except in circumstances specifically highlighted in writing to the Department by growers.

Straw retained on the farms where it was produced represents a valuable source of potash (K), phosphate (P) and organic matter (OM). However, many farmers have found it difficult to incorporate straw effectively.

According to Mark Plunkett, approximately €10½m was made available for the straw incorporation scheme last year by the Irish government, of which approximately €8m was drawn down at farm level.

He added:“There was plenty of good quality straw made in 2021 and the vast majority of the farmers that availed of the chopping scheme were happy in the way that it worked out for them.

“There is a proportion of last year’s straw still in sheds. But it’s very hard to estimate how much this represents of the entire 2021 crop,”

Plunkett confirmed that 52,000ha of land have been earmarked for straw incorporation this year. These figures are up on last year. So, yes, it looks very encouraging for 2022.

Plunkett also indicated that government funds will be made available to cover all the applications made for the straw incorporation measure this year.

Based on current market prices, the P and K values of chopped straw have doubled over the past 10 months. Chopped straw can deliver up to 50% of a subsequent crop’s K requirement: the equivalent figure for P is 10%.

“In current monetary terms a crop of winter or spring barley will deliver back fertiliser P & K values of €100 to € 115/ha. Where oat straw is concerned, the equivalent figure comes in at around €165/ha,” Plunkett further explained.

“Looking ahead, there is every indication that fertiliser prices will remain very strong. And in this context, the value of chopped straw can be very significant.”

In terms of carbon, a 10t crop of winter wheat will deliver 2.4t of carbon back into the soil, in the form of chopped straw.

“This is particularly important on those farms where it is difficult to source organic manures,” Plunkett commented.

“Between 15 to 20% of the carbon in chopped straw is retained in the soil. But building these carbon stores is a very slow process.

“Work at Teagasc Oakpark indicates a figure of 0.15% per annum in this regard. However, this is only one side of the story.”

He continued: “The chopped straw is also feeding the soil bacteria while soil structure is being improved at the same time.

“The fact that the straw does not have to be removed at harvest time reduces problems associated with soil compaction.

“But getting the straw incorporated into the soil as quickly as possible is critically important.”

In terms of physically incorporating straw into soil, its distribution across a field is very important, as is chop length.

Dermot Forristal discussed both these issues.

“Most of the straw choppers included with combines are designed to deliver a chop length of around 30mm,” he said.

“There are some variations in terms of knife distribution on some choppers.”

Forristal added:“But the distribution of the chopped straw is extremely important.

“Irish cereal crops usually generate extremely high straw yields. So the distribution of chopped straw is extremely important.

“Often the straw isn’t fully ripe when it is going through the combine, relative to other climates.

“And, of course, we can have damp days as well. So there is a real challenge confronting farmers in terms of getting straw out to cover the ground it originally came from.”

According to Forristal, there were a number of instances last year when the straw being spread wasn’t making the full width of the header.

In many instances, it was a case of straw choppers not having sufficient capacity to spread straw out across the full width of the combine’s header.

He continued:“Farmers should look at the spreader options built into the specification of the different combines coming on to the market.

“Under Irish conditions, it would make sense to choose the widest spread capacity available, linked to the combine.”

From an incorporation point of view, there are a number of options available to farmers.

Dermot Forristal again:“There are many methods of incorporation depending on how deep the farmer wants to go with the straw.

“Tines and discs that are designed for the job will work well. Some machines have combinations of tines and discs.”

He further explained:“But, basically, what’s required is a machine that is designed to work in trashy conditions.

“Of fundamental importance is a frame with lots of ground clearance. Discs should be mounted in a way that they do not get balled-up with the straw.

“But discs or times, properly mounted, will both incorporate straw effectively.

“It’s important to have the design for stubble incorporation right.”

Tines and discs can incorporate straw to different depths. According to Teagasc, discs can be a bit more limiting, unless working with a heavy implement.

“In dry conditions, some of the stubble cultivation discs won’t penetrate that deeply,” said Forristal.

“But they will still get straw in contact with soil. And this will start the break down process.

“Step one of the process is to get the chopped straw spread evenly and then to start the incorporation process.”

According to Dermot Forristal, growers seeking to establish a stale seed bed as a means of controlling grass weeds should actively look at using discs as a first cultivation tool. He continued:“Taking this approach means that grass seeds are not buried that deeply.

“Depending on straw volumes, some growers might want to look at a deeper incorporation option.

“But it is important to start the process reasonable early. It is crucially important to have the straw in contact with the soil, in order to start the degradation process.”

The reason for looking at different incorporation depths relates to the next crop in the rotation being followed.

Teagasc regards shallow incorporation as a process, which brings straw down to 50mm below the soil surface. The equivalent figure for deep incorporation is 150mm.

Dermot Forristal again:“With big straw volumes and targeting an incorporation depth of 50mm, growers may not be planting out their subsequent crops into the best possible seed bed.

“Such conditions may not generate good seed to soil contact if a lot of straw hasn’t broken down in hat top 50mm.

“This might make the case for a deeper mixing of the soil.

“Many growers last year would have seen poor enough germination rates, even with cover crops, on those areas of fields where large volumes of straw had only been incorporated to a shallow depth.

“But it’s vitally important that a subsequent winter cereal is sown out in conditions that allow for good seed to soil contact.”

Farmers that plough prior to the sowing of a subsequent crop will be bringing straw down to a depth of at least 150mm.

Rye is recognised as a cereal that produces particularly high volumes of straw.

But even in this context, Dermot Forristal believes that straw chopping and incorporation are still worth considering.

“In such instances, it may take a couple of goes to do that: something that goes relatively shallow at the beginning but followed with an implement that will take the straw that much deeper the second time around.

“Where rye would also be challenging is in getting that even distribution from the straw chopper in the first instance.

“Whatever, the type of straw being worked with, the end objective is not to have the soil too loose, where it comes into contact with the seed sown out for the subsequent crop.”

There is an ongoing debate regarding the impact of straw incorporation on slug numbers.

But according to Dermot Forristal it’s an issue that it far from black and white in nature.

“Trials carried out over a number of years on heavy ground point to no increase in slug numbers, when soil incorporation is carried out,” he said.