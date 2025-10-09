The Rock annual online sale to be held next week

The name The Rock has long stood as a mark of quality in the Blackface world, and once again Messrs C and C Harkin are set to showcase their flock in the annual online sale, held in partnership with Plumbridge Mart and MartEye, from Monday 13th to Wednesday 15th October.

This year’s catalogue features a strong, well-balanced run of ewe lambs, gimmers, two- and three-year-old ewes and aged ewes, with a select few standout females to be offered singly, carrying the quality and depth to make excellent flushing prospects.

To add further interest, a number of tup lambs will also go under the hammer, each bred from proven bloodlines and carrying the stamp of the Rock flock.

The Rock name is synonymous with success, having produced a string of notable results in recent years.

In 2024, the flock reached a remarkable 18,000gns for a ram lamb, while their online in-lamb sales achieved 4,700gns in 2024 and 3,000gns earlier this year.

At Ballymena in 2025 the Rock flock again made headlines, selling to 10,000gns to Merkins, alongside lambs at 7,000gns, 4,500gns, 2,000gns and 1,200gns.

These results are not only a reflection of demand, but also of the depth of breeding and consistency behind the flock, with Rock sheep going on to perform both on the hill and in pedigree flocks across the UK and Europe.

The sale, conducted as a timed online auction through MartEye in conjunction with Plumbridge Mart, opens for bidding at 12 noon on Monday 13th October and closes from 7pm on Wednesday 15th October.

With a Scrapie Monitored and MV Accredited flock, all stock is eligible for export throughout the UK and Europe, and delivery can be arranged for buyers’ convenience.

New customers to MartEye are reminded to register in advance with full trading details, including contact number and email address, as incomplete registrations will not be accepted.

This year’s Rock annual online sale offers more than just an opportunity to purchase breeding stock. It is a chance to invest in proven genetics, a trusted name, and a flock that has consistently delivered quality, style and results.

Whether you are seeking ewe lambs and gimmers for the future, strong breeding ewes or select females for flushing, this is a sale that should not be missed.

For further enquiries please contact 028 8164 8940.