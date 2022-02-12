The Rural Chaplain’s diary
Kenny and Jim plan, God willing, to be at the sales and events listed below.
You are welcome to speak to them in confidence. They are here to care for farmers and farming families from any background.
Kenny’s phone number is 07938488372.
. Saturday 12th February - Downpatrick Co-op (daytime) - sheep
. Saturday 12th February -Hilltown Farmers Attested Sales (daytime) - cattle
. Monday 14th February - Downpatrick Co-op (evening) - cattle
. Tuesday 15th February - Markethill Livestock Market (daytime) - fat cows, dairy, dropped calves
. Tuesday 15th February - Rathfriland Co-op (evening) - sheep
. Wednesday 16th February - Men’s Fellowship (Annalong Presbyterian Church)
. Thursday 17th February - Hilltown Hotel Bible Study (The Downshire Arms). Everyone welcome. 8pm
. Thursday, 17th February - ‘Plough on’ event, Killead Presbyterian Church Hall 2pm to 4pm (Kenny)
. Saturday 19th February - Hilltown (daytime) - sheep (Jim)