The Rural Chaplain’s diary

Kenny and Jim plan, God willing, to be at the sales and events listed below.

By The Newsroom
Saturday, 12th February 2022, 9:12 am

You are welcome to speak to them in confidence. They are here to care for farmers and farming families from any background.

Kenny’s phone number is 07938488372.

. Saturday 12th February - Downpatrick Co-op (daytime) - sheep

. Saturday 12th February -Hilltown Farmers Attested Sales (daytime) - cattle

. Monday 14th February - Downpatrick Co-op (evening) - cattle

. Tuesday 15th February - Markethill Livestock Market (daytime) - fat cows, dairy, dropped calves

. Tuesday 15th February - Rathfriland Co-op (evening) - sheep

. Wednesday 16th February - Men’s Fellowship (Annalong Presbyterian Church)

. Thursday 17th February - Hilltown Hotel Bible Study (The Downshire Arms). Everyone welcome. 8pm

. Thursday, 17th February - ‘Plough on’ event, Killead Presbyterian Church Hall 2pm to 4pm (Kenny)

. Saturday 19th February - Hilltown (daytime) - sheep (Jim)