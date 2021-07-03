The search begins to find NI’s farming heroes and champions

Michael Meharg, Northern Ireland Steering Group Chair of the Nature Friendly Farming Network, at the launch of the 10th annual Farming Life awards, in association with Cranswick Country Foods, with Gareth Mellon, Farming Life advertising, and Diane Burke, advertising manager. Picture: Steven McAuley, McAuleymultimedia

The nomination window is now open and we want you to help highlight the individuals, families or businesses that are going the extra mile to display excellence in their chosen field of work.

The awards are due to take place on Thursday, 28th October 2021 in the La Mon Hotel and Country Club - subject to Covid-19 regulations of course.

There are a range of categories to showcase people throughout the industry who are going the extra mile, particularly in what has been one of the most challenging periods in modern times.

Categories are as follows:

- Agri Food Business of the Year - sponsored by Kerry Foods

- Farming Family of the Year - sponsored by Cookstown

- Innovation in Agriculture Award - sponsored by Moy Park

- Commitment To Training - sponsored by Lantra

- Farm Safety Affiliate Award - sponsored by HSENI The Farm Safety Partnership

- Young Farmer of the Year (40 years or younger) - sponsored by Asda

- Unsung Hero Award (Reader Vote) - sponsored by AFBI

- Agricultural Retailer/Store of the Year - sponsored by Tesco

- Promotional Agri Initiative of the Year - sponsored by Wilson Nesbitt Solicitors

- Farmer of the Year - sponsored by AbbeyAutoline

- Key Agricultural Worker of the Year NEW - sponsored by Norbrook

- Conservation & Environment - sponsored by RJ Woodland

- Nature Friendly Farmer of the Year NEW - sponsored by Nature Friendly Farming Network

- Agricultural Student of the Year - sponsored by DAERA

- Best Industry Impact of the Decade

- Lifetime achievement award

Farming Life editor Ruth Rodgers said that after what has been a difficult year for the industry and the community as a whole, the awards present a great opportunity to highlight the good things that have been taking place despite a global pandemic.

She added: “As always we are grateful for the support we receive from our category sponsors and Cranswick Country Foods who are associate sponsors, as well as our venue partner the La Mon Hotel and Country Club.

“The past year and a half have presented us all with challenges and how we work and engage with each other have been transformed.

“However, farming and the people within the industry have really proved their resilience and demonstrated how vital they are in keeping the wheels on NI plc.

“I would really encourage you to nominate a person, family or business that has made a real impact during the past year.

“We have introduced a new ‘key worker’ award to reflect the difficult year that everyone has been working through.

“This award is aimed at an individual, team or business whose efforts during the corona virus crisis inspired others in the agricultural community.

“People across our agri-industry here in Northern Ireland have shown their generosity and resourcefulness during the pandemic, with many helping to give something back. We are looking for inspiring applications about those who have used creativity, connection, and community to navigate their survival in the face of adversity.”

For full details on all the awards go to https://www.farminglifeawards.co.uk/ or contact Julie Forde on 07860 530 883.

