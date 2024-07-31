The sheep sector can look forward to a bright future

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​A new report has brought together evidence to demonstrate the UK sheep industry’s positive role in sustainable agriculture and identify what more can be done to progress the sector and further improve its credentials.

Published by the National Sheep Association (NSA) and produced in association with Harper Adams University School of Sustainable Food and Farming, the publication is entitled: ‘UK sheep farming and the sustainability agenda: a review of the evidence and ways to deliver more’.NSA Chief Executive Phil Stocker commented: “Sheep farming has previously been criticised for being non progressive but this fully evidenced report shows the incredible contribution the sector makes to successfully managing land for food production, environmental outcomes, biodiversity and more. The report explores sustainability in all these guises and considers the trade-offs when required to meet multiple goals.”

He continued: “The UK approach to farming sheep aligns with sustainable, regenerative interests in both uplands and lowlands. Our livestock are free to enjoy a life close to nature whilst farmers are increasingly focused on reducing inputs, striving towards responsible medicine use and management practices that will sequester carbon and deliver for a healthy, biodiverse environment. There is more we need to do, and the report outlines what can be done by sheep farmers but also the support mechanisms required to best ensure this can be achieved.”

The report emphasises that sustainability has four key pillars: environment, economics, health and society; all of which must be considered together rather than in isolation.

Professor Jude Capper, of the Harper Adams School of Sustainable Food and Farming explained: “Sheep production is an incredibly important component of UK agriculture and has shaped most of the landscapes in which we live and work.

“At a time when the sector is beset by economic, environmental and social challenges, there’s a real need to recognise and celebrate the myriad benefits that sheep production provides.

“It's been a pleasure to work with NSA in detailing the immense value of our sustainable, resilient, eco-friendly sheep production systems.”Cumbrian sheep farmer Will Rawling contributed to the report.

He said: “UK Sheep Farming and the Sustainability Agenda highlights the importance of sensible and sympathetic land management, and that is part and parcel of what we do.

“On our farm we have moved away from the systems promoted by post war, cheap and plentiful food policies, whilst remaining productive and hopefully efficient in every respect.

“The environment in which we farm has supported generations of ours, as well as lots of other families of fauna and flora.

“We now also know that the carbon storage and sequestration capabilities of these diverse habitats are an important feature that will help to promote a healthy future environment.”

