The Soil Association hosts land mobility and succession discussion

The event was marked by presentations from those involved in the respective land mobility programmes established in Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, England, Scotland and Wales.

John McCallister, the man driving land mobility in Northern Ireland, confirmed the relevance of the discussion that developed, involving the participating speakers and members of the Soil Association that had logged-on for the virtual event.

He explained: “Everyone buys into the principles that drive all land mobility programmes. They provide young people with an entry point into production agriculture, which they could never secure under any other circumstances.

“Buying a sustainable farming business is a step too far for most people, who are well on in their careers, never mind young people just starting out in life. Land mobility also provides older farmers, who might be thinking of retirement, with a unique opportunity to maintain the business as a vibrant, working entity. Such an approach also encourages active discussion of farm succession within families.”

He added: “But there are challenges. Finding a farm that fits the needs of a young person can prove difficult. In most cases, it may require the person involved to move away from home and start up afresh in a part of the country that is new to them.

“So mobility on the part of young people is certainly a requirement of the programme that is operating in Northern Ireland. Above and beyond this, we need more older landowners and farmers to recognise the benefits that land mobility can deliver for them.”

According to John, these points were pretty much accepted as principles that underpin all the land mobility programmes now up and running across the UK and Ireland.

Commenting on potential developments taking place in Northern Ireland over the coming months, John said that he welcomed the relaxation in Covid-19 restrictions that had been introduced over recent weeks.

He explained: “Zoom meetings have played a key role in helping to maintain the momentum of the land mobility programme during lockdown. But at some stage in the relationship building process, the people involved have to physically meet. The relaxation in lock down restrictions will allow this to happen more frequently during the period ahead.

“The return to a more normal way-of-life has also allowed me to get out and about more over recent weeks. This is a critically important part of my job. And I want to quickly build on the new momentum that has been created in this regard.”

John concluded:“Land mobility is all about matching young people wanting to develop a career in production agriculture with older landowners wanting to plan a structured retirement.

“Anyone interested in developing such opportunities should contact me at their convenience.”

Listed below is the August 2021 tranche of Land Mobility match-ups. If any of these opportunities are of interest to you, contact John McCallister (pictured): Phone: 07833 668602 or email: [email protected]

Farms available

Co Antrim: 170 cow dairy farmer looking for share farmer. Farm has the capacity to increase cow numbers significantly. Good grazing block and laneways. Farmer open to options of share farming/profit share arrangement. This would allow a mix of share farmer bringing additionally cows to farm. An excellent opportunity

Co Tyrone: 160 cow herd close to 10,000 l average. Good parlour and high yielders on robot. Good grazing block. Farm has sheep and small number of suckler cows. Farmer interested in share farming or type of profit share. Excellent opportunity as farmer keen to start transition and stepping back.

Co Down: farm over 200 acres of very good land. Former dairy farm so over 250 cubicles and no milking parlour but could be replaced. Farmer currently running a beef enterprise but wanting to step back and very open to options and keen to provide an opportunity for a young farmer.

Co Londonderry: 60-acre main farm with over 200 acres of upland farmland. Good cattle housing and handling facilities. Farmer looking for options and happy to have some help on farm for use of land and sheds. Good suckler/beef and sheep farm.

Co Londonderry: Superb poultry unit looking for a young farmer for share farm/profit share arrangement. Excellent opportunity.

Co Tyrone: farm for long term lease. 150 cubicles, milking parlour and milk tank. Good quality housing. Suitable for grazing or housed system. Good long-term opportunity.

Co Limerick: starter opportunity. Role of Assistant Farm Manager on 450 cow grazing herd. Opportunity to keep 40/50 of your own cows on farm. Great way to gain experience in grass-based dairying and build up equity in livestock. Accommodation on farm.

Young Farmers looking for:

Additional land and/or contract dairy heifer rearer. 130 cow unit probably need accommodation and summer grazing for 100 heifers in total - Co Armagh

Additional land and/or contract dairy heifer rearer. Would like accommodation and summer grazing for 100+ heifers in total but could start with smaller numbers and increase over time - Co Londonderry

Additional land for arable enterprise on long term lease. Will invest in land, soil testing regularly, building up soil structure, crop rotation and working land into very best condition. Experienced young farmer running successful arable business. Keen to enter long term agreement to provide security for both parties - Down/Armagh

Land and suitable housing for large number of dairy heifers. Would also consider a heifer rearing agreement if farm suitable and farmer wanting to manage dairy heifer. A good opportunity for a former dairy farm with good housing and cubicles - Co Down

Additional long-term land for arable business. Will invest in land. Has grown winter cover crops in improve land and very keen on a long-term agreement to allow for investment in the land - Co Down

Land, possibly for arable crops mainly for own use and help with slurry. Would consider different options from a long-term lease to share farm agreement - Co Down