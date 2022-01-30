The storms of life

Bang! Sunday, 31 October 2021. The house shuddered as we were woken by the sound of a loud bang at 4am.

Hearts thumping, we ventured out to investigate. At first, there wasn’t a lot to see. However, daylight later revealed the full extent of the damage as there was debris lying everywhere in our farmyard.

So, what had happened? According to a BBC report, it is likely a mini tornado came from the sea towards the mountains causing major damage to property. Only property in its path was affected. One farmer said he heard a sound like a train going through his yard.

Mini-Tornado which formed in Urlingford last week. (Photo: Aran Hennessy/www.ehp.ie)

As people surveyed the damage there was an overwhelming sense of relief that no one had been injured - or worse. Even though the storm occurred during the middle of the night, farmers could have been attending animals at calving or lambing.

Our fear at awakening to this noise reinforced the magnitude of what has faced those who have lost everything in storms. We can’t imagine the impact of the incomparable tornadoes recently experienced in the United States, that lead to loss of life and utter devastation.

Thankfully, despite much damage to our farm buildings, our home was untouched. Unfortunately, many neighbours had their roofs severely damaged, which was terrifying, especially for children.

Insurance policies, those unwelcome annual expensive bills that may have caused concern at renewal time, were suddenly very important with each page eagerly scanned to check what was covered. For some it involved many polices because vehicles, as well as different types of buildings, had been damaged.

There have been all kinds of ‘storms’ affecting people in various ways during the past year. Covid-19 continues to impact the world globally and locally, whilst other disasters, challenges and illnesses have affected many homes. Our changing circumstances demonstrate that we cannot rely on our own understanding and knowledge for security.

Jesus encourages us to see Him as the true path of life. In John 14:6, Jesus states, “I am the way, and the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.” True faith in Jesus means to trust His plan for our lives.

John Piper, the American author and former church leader explains, “Saving faith is receiving Jesus for the treasure He is, not just as a health insurance or fire insurance.” When we develop a relationship with Jesus, we develop a new hope for our lives - that the ultimate treasure is in Him and not in possessions or a problem-free life.

God understands we have doubts and fears and wants us to bring them to Him. He wants us to trust Him even when we can’t understand why things are happening. “Trust in the Lord with all your heart; and lean not on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct your paths” (Proverbs 3:5-6).

True comfort comes only from God and in 2 Corinthians 1:3 we read, “Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of mercies and God of all comfort.” When we confess our sin and ask Jesus to be the Lord of our lives, He will become our Saviour. Then we can truly know His comfort for our present lives and for our certain hope in Heaven.

Charlotte Stevenson farms with her husband, Jim and son, James, near Kilkeel in County Down. She is a member of Mourne Presbyterian. Having worked at the Presbyterian Church in Ireland’s Assembly Buildings in Belfast for a number of years. In December 2017, Charlotte retired.