The story of a Dexter tractor features on Keepers of the Lough

Wilmer McFerran reminisced over a photograph taken of the Dexter tractor and explained how it was transported to the island on two boats tied together.

Viewers also found out what became of the tractor.

The team were back at Castle Espie this episode and met Anna McLean from Ballyclare who is a volunteer.

She feeds the ducks, loving this part of the day.

Lynda Ferguson cares for Ben Alford who has autism, and she outlined how the two of them volunteer every week, explaining the positive impact the work and the peaceful environment have on Ben.

Robert McCourt brought his boat back to Ringhaddy after sailing it for five years around Central America.

He has spent two years overhauling it, and just as he was ready to launch it again, after careful inspection of the trailer, boatman John Scott called the launch off after the wind speed rises.

When launch day finally came, Robert’s boat developed a problem that required (literally) all hands on deck to the rescue.

Rory Martin of Strangford Lough Activity Centre in Whiterock runs a kayaking excursion with a difference.

Once they land on an island the group picks up litter.

Last night, they met a few of the participants including a lady who doesn’t let her MS get in the way!

In the second part of the programme, they returned to the National Trust barge, as it came out of the water for a refit.

Hugh Thurgate, the lead ranger for the Trust on Strangford Lough, explained why this needs to be done every few years.

Rory Faulkner was doing the refit and he supervised the haul out and the movement of the barge over a field.

Once complete, he explained the work undertaken, and, as Hugh got it back in the water, they found out what would happen to the brand new paintwork!

The team met up again at the Exploris Aquarium with Cloddagh McVeigh from Kircubbin, who introduced them to JC the turtle who had been found on a beach in Donegal after drifting from the Canary Islands, and they heard from Cloddagh about the plans to rehome him.

‘Keepers of the Lough continues next Thursday night, with UTV bringing viewers the delights of Strangford Lough in this new series, which takes a look at this this enchanting part of the Northern Irish countryside, through the eyes of the people who live and work in and around it.

Narrated by Patrick Kielty, the series reveals what life is like in and around the lough.

In this instalment they caught up with some now familiar faces to see what they were up to, and met new families and folk that use the lough for work and play.

‘Keepers of the Lough’ is produced by Co Down based Green Inc., and is sponsored by ‘House Proud Furniture’.