The summer spectacular returns

The Commercial Cattle club has came together again to host their 16th annual Summer Spectacular show which is being held at Dungannon farmers mart on Saturday, 10th September.

Earlier in the year the Northern Ireland Commercial Cattle Club held their annual AGM at Dungannon Rugby Club which brought new and old members together.

A new committee was formed with the position of chairman going to Arthur Callaghan from Kilkeel and Vice Chairman going to Elizabeth Rodgers from Dromara.

Exhibitor Chrissy McCrea pictured with his black limousin heifer at Clogher Show after winning the supreme champion.

The new secretary position went to Alise Callaghan from Kilkeel and vice secretary going to Emma Rodgers from Dromara.

A new PR team were elected, this position was filled by Shauna Killen, Crossgar and Emma McCombe, Newtownhamilton.

Not forgetting a great team of members new and old starting with Fergal Gormley senior and Fergal Gormley junior, Eamon McGarry, Keith Williamson, Tara Williamson, Christopher Johnston, Katrina Killen, Allen Shortt, Keith Tumilty, Jade Tumilty, Gareth Elliott, Damien McKee, Chris McKee, Martin Rodgers, Conor Small, Jamie McClelland.

With a great summer season behind the club members saw a great selection of commercial cattle attend the local shows.

Fergal Gormley senior & Fergal Gormley junior pictured with their black bullock 'Big bucks' at Balmoral show 2022

Results can be found on the NICCEC facebook page and instagram page.

The Northern Ireland Commercial Cattle Club would like to thank all the sponsors that have come forward to sponsor the summer spectacular show running on the 10th September at Dungannon Farmers Market, and to thank the judges for taking time out of their day to come to the show.