The time is right for Pabo Rolex

Ninety bulls achieved an average of £7,895 with a clearance rate of 77%. Greatly supported by commercial and pedigree breeders, the sale ring was bustling with excitement for the day ahead.

Will Ketley, the Society’s Breed Secretary, commented: “It was a solid week for the breed with Carlisle following on from Stirling, representing strong averages and clearance rates in all sections. There was a very pleasing commercial buyer attendance at the sale, willing to invest in the breed that is achieving the desired returns in the store and finished ring.”

Travelling across the waters from Northern Ireland was judge for the day Gareth Corrie, of the Drumhilla herd, based in Newtownards. He commented on the strength of cattle presented to judge, in particular the top placed bulls the junior section, which was strongly contested. His overall champion for the day was Pabo Rolex who he noted had little fault, great conformation and style.

Topping the trade for the day at 38,000gns was the overall champion Pabo Rolex, brought forward by W P Hughes and Son, Fferam Gyd, Anglesey. This October 2020-born bull has double F94L myostatin and a Top 10% Beef Value of LM45. Rolex is sired by Dolcorsllwyn Brymor who sold for 32,000gns in February 2018 and is out of the homebred cow Pabo Icemaiden, a consistent breeder for the herd with three calves already selling for five figure sums. Rolex is a bull of extreme style and correctness, it’s no surprise he grabbed the attention of commercial buyer Mr Owen Miskelly, 36 Crabtree Road, County Down.

Next up was the 35,000gns September 2020-born bull Lukeroyal Robin, from Mel and Diane Lucas, 154 Seven Mile Straight, Antrim. Robin who was first place in class seven, has double F94L myostatin and is sired by Goldies Nelson who sold for 16,000gns in February 2019. His dam Aghadolgan Oyster, who goes back to Mereside Godolphin, was bred by RAG Savage. Robin was purchased in half shares between Mr J Watson of the Tweeddale herd, Bowsden Moor, Northumberland and Messrs W I Suddes and Sons of the Cornsay herd, South Farm, Co Durham.

Reserve overall champion Ronick Roulette achieved the next top price of 24,000gns, presented by R Dick, Mains of Throsk Farm, Stirling. This June 2020-born bull has NT821/Q204X myostatin and a Beef Value of LM39. He is out of the homebred cow Ronick Jess and sired by Wilodge Granville who goes back to the renowned AI bull Wilodge Vantastic. Spinning his way through a number of bidders and landing on a final bid with A Renton and HSB Redden Partners of the Meadowrig herd, who took him home to Stuartslaw Farm, Duns.

Messrs J M and S M Preistley brought forward Brontemoor Riffraff, a July 2020-born bull who sold for 17,000gns. He is out of the homebred cow Brontemoor Omylove and sired by Knock Msport who sold for 10,000gns in May 2018. Riffraff has a Beef Value of LM54 which puts him in the Top 1% of the breed. He was snapped up by Mr R J Shennan, Farden, Ayrshire.

Selling a total of six bulls which averaged £9,573 was Messrs W J and James McKay, 88 Kilrea Road, Co Derry. Flying to the top price for the herd was Ampertaine Rocketman who sold for 16,000gns to commercial buyers Morris Brothers, Whitcott Evan Farm, Shropshire. The October 2020-born bull has double Q204X myostatin and a Beef Value of LM46. Rocketman is sired by the homebred bull Ampertaine Jeronimo who sold for 19,000gns in October 2019 and out of one of the herds favourite young cows Ampertaine Odette, who goes back to the acclaimed AI bull Ampertaine Foreman.

Another high price for the Ampertaine herd was Ampertaine Rayban, one of three bulls which sold for 15,000gns. Born in September 2020, Rayban has F94L/Q204X myostatin and a Beef Value of LM39. He is out of the homebred cow Ampertaine Gigi and sired by the homebred 40,000gns AI bull, Ampertaine Opportunity. He goes home to J Nelson and Son of the Bullandcave herd, Bull and Cave Farm, Lancashire.

Reserve senior champion Frogmore Ronaldo scored 15,000gns brought forward by Chris White, Frogmore Farmhouse, Gloucestershire. This March 2020-born bull is out of homebred Foxhillfarm Oriel who won second at Red Ladies Derby 2018 and sold for 10,000gns. Ronaldo is sired by Ampertaine Magnum who sold for 70,000gns in October 2017. He has double F94L myostatin and a Beef Value of LM35. Ronaldo hit the back of the net and took a short journey home to Norman Farming Company of the Norman Herd, Little Orton Farm, Cumbria.

Hot on his heels selling for 15,000gns was Howhall Realdeal presented by Neil Hardisty, How Hall Farm, Cumbria. This June 2020-born bull has F94L/NT821 myostatin and is sired by Uptonley Livingthedream and out of Lakeside Halfpenny, who goes back to Norma Upmarket. He now calls Lancashire home, with K and G J Huck, Sowerthwaite Farm.

Following closely behind was the 14,000gns Norman Regal from Norman Farming Company. Regal, a March 2020-born bull, has NT821/Q204X myostatin and is out of the homebred cow Norman Onyx. Sired by Norman Largo who goes back to the noted AI bull Plumtree Fantastic, Regal relocates across the country to T H & M Rutherford, Low Eshells Northumberland.

The first of five bulls to achieve 12,000gns was Crossdykes Rory brought forward by J Common and Sons, Crossdykes Farm, Dumfries. This May 2020-born bull has F94L/NT821 myostatin and a Beef Value of LM40. Rory is out of the homebred cow Crossdykes Lucy and sired by Fieldson Nathan who the herd purchased for 7,000gns in May 2019. He heads South to A E Neachell and Son of the Tradwell herd, Shrubby Farm, Staffordshire.

Also reaching 12,000gns was the May 2020-born Loosebeare Ramos from Messrs E W Quick and Sons, Loosebeare Manor, Devon. Winning first place in class five, Ramos has double F94L myostatin and a Beef Value of LM36. He is out of the young homebred cow Loosebeare Milkyway and sired by Aghadolgan Emperor who goes back to Sympa. Heading north, Ramos has gone home to T and J Leslie, Quoymore House, Orkney.

Next to reach 12,000gns was Broadhead Rolly, top price of the day for the Broadhead herd. Presented by Turner Farms Ltd, Oldfield Road Farm, Holmfirth. Rolly is the first bull offered for sale out of Gunnerfleet Lacy, who was purchased by the herd as a foundation female. This September 2020-born bull has F94L/Q204X myostatin and is sired by the aforementioned Plumtree Fantastic. Rolly caught the eye of W A and G R Sedgley of the Langstroth herd, Low Bank House, Lancashire.

J E Studholme and Son, Nealhouse Farm, Cumbria, purchased the October 2020-born bull Fieldson Reggie for 12,000gns, brought forward by Messrs J W & M C Fieldson, Poplar Farm, Lincolnshire. A bull with great conformation and width, Reggie has F94L/NT821 myostatin and an impressive Beef Value of LM50 which places him in the Top 1% of the breed. He is the first son of Fieldson Nitram and out of the homebred cow Fieldson Lobelia.

Haltcliffe, Hesket New Market, Cumbria had a roaring trade selling three bulls with a top price of 12,000gns for October 2020-born Haltcliffe Roar. Out of the homebred cow Haltcliffe Opaline and sired by Aultside Meanmachine which the herd jointly purchased with Procters Farms for 65,000gns in February 2018. Roar has F94L/Q204X myostatin and a Beef Value of 31. He goes home to Clive Knox of the Beachmount herd, Cragside, Kelso.

Telfers Rubic was sold for 11,500gns from E Telfer and Son, Newton High House, Northumberland. Rubic born in October 2020 has F94L/Q204X myostatin. He is out of Lowshipley Osprey and sired by Uptonley Livingthedream. He has the short journey home to W Atkinson and Sons, Demesne, Cumbria.

A further two bulls went under the hammer for 11,000gns, the first was Maraiscote Royal presented by J Nimmo, Bogside Farm, North Lanarkshire. This June 2020-born bull has F94L/Q204X myostatin and is out of the homebred cow Maraiscote Jewel. Royal is sired by Bassingfield Machoman which the herd purchased for 50,000gns in May 2017. His chariot took him home to R and R Gornall of the Dokra herd, Croft House, Cumbria.

G H Walton and Sons, Greyside Farm, Northumberland purchased Goldies Roger for 11,000gns. Brought forward by Bruce Goldie, Townfoot, Dumfries, this September 2020-born bull has F94L/NT821 myostatin and a Beef Value of LM35. He is out of the homebred cow Magical, a thick easy calving daughter of Goldies Jo, who is breeding very well for the herd, with sons and daughters selling to over £9,000. Roger is sired by Ampertaine Opportunity who sold for 40,000gns in October 2019.

Senior champion Calogale Righteous from G J Lee and C M Lloyd, Ger-Y-Coed, Carmarthenshire sold for 10,500gns. The Calogale herd won best overall herd and best youngstock in the South Wales and Mid-West herd competition 2021. Righteous, born May 2020 who has F94L/NT821 myostatin, is out of Goldies Glorious and sired by Bernish Memphis who sold for 22,000gns in February 2018. He now resides at W J and J Adams of the Tircanol herd, Tir Canol Darm, Swansea.

The May 2020-born Loosebeare Redbull from the Loosebeare herd went under the hammer for 10,000gns. His dam Loosebeare Inky is proving to be one of the best breeding cows for the herd with fantastic breed character, Redbull is sired by the aforementioned Ampertaine Jeronimo.

Boasting double Q204X myostatin and a Beef Value of LM41, he caught the eye of D J Summers of the Tillside herd, Hall Farm, Lincolnshire.

Closely followed by 10,000gns Grahams Rambo brought forward by R and J Graham, Airthrey Kerse Dairy Farm, Stirling. This July 2020-born embryo calf has F94L/Q204X myostatin and a Top 10% Beef Value of LM46. He is out of the homebred Grahams Melody who won Limousin champion and reserve interbeed champion at both the Great Yorkshire Show and Royal Welsh Show 2018. Rambo is sired by Ampertaine Foreman who goes back to Wilodge Cerberus.

He heads home to N A S Johnson of the Bitteswell herd, Elms Farm, Lutterworth.

Females

On the previous evening Limousin females were up for grabs. 36 were sold with a clearance rate of 88%, achieving an average of £2661.

M and F Burns, Glenside Farm, Ayrshire brought forward four heifers which made an average of £3,950.

Shaws Sally achieved top price for the day, selling for 5,800gns. This smart April 2021-born heifer with F94L/Q204X myostatin is sired by the AI bull Lowerffrydd Empire who sold for 30,000gns at Carlisle October 2021. Out of the homebred cow Shaws Ferne which goes back to the French bull Objat, she goes home to J Nelson and Son of the Bullandcave herd, Bull and Cave Farm, Lancaster.

Next in line was Shaws Sophie from the Shaws herd which sold for 5,000gns. Sophie has F94L/Q204X myostatin and is out of the homebred cow Shaws Hottie, which goes back to Ampertaine Domino. This May 2021-born heifer is sired by the renowned bull Powerhouse Elite. She heads South to Mr James May of the Sheltwood herd, Sheltwood Farm, Bromsgrove.

Also achieving 5,000gns was Barrons Sassy brought forward by Mr W Barron, Morrow Edge Farm. Sassy is out of the homebred cow Barrons Jlassy, full sister to Barrons Mylassy who sold for 15,000gns at the Barrons Reduction sale in October 2021. This April 2021-born heifer is sired by Carrickmore Maximus and was the second purchase of the day for J Nelson and Son.

A regular vendor of this sale G L Hutton, Setmabanning, Cumbria sold fifteen heifers. Topping this trade was November 2020-born Cloughhead Rochelle selling for 4,800gns. She is sired by the homebred bull Cloughhead Loxley and out of the homebred cow Cloughhead Jessie going back to the French bull Delicieux. A short journey home to Rebecca Nelson, Millstone Moor, Cockermouth.

Mr Hutton sold two further heifers for 4,200gns. Cloughhead Ribbon, a May 2020-born heifer, who is sired by the homebred bull Cloughhead Fantastic and out of the homebred dam Cloughhead Nicole. Cloughhead Rhythm, also born May 2020, is sired by Twemlows Morpeth which sold for 20,000gns at Carlisle in May 2018. Rhythm is out of the hombred cow Cloughead Miranda, going back to Gultime, which the herd has had so much success with. Both heifers head locally to Messrs R and J P Mullholland, Great Orton, Carlisle.

The first of two heifers to sell for 4,000gns for the Tweeddale herd was Tweeddale Realcharm from J Watson, Bowsden Moor, Northumberland. October-2020 born, Realcharm has double F94L myostatin and a Top 10% Beef Value of LM42. She is out of the homebred cow Tweeddale Luckycharm and sired by Goldies Nelson, who was sold for 16,000gns in February 2019. She charmed her way into the hearts of D E and A M Hodgson, Green Farm, Cumbria.

Also achieving the same price of 4,000gns for Mr J Watson, was the October 2020-born Tweeddale Rowntree. She has F94L/NT419 myostatin and has a Beef Value of LM39. Rowntree is out of the homebred cow Tweeddale Liquorice and sired by Gallaway Midland who goes back to Ampertaine Foreman. She sweetened the deal and goes home to E and M Greenlaw, Milton Farm, Aberdeenshire.