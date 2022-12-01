Sheep scab is estimated to cost the sheep industry in GB at least £78 million per year, with the cost of the disease in a 300-ewe flock estimated to be approximately £1,000-£2,400 per outbreak for a lowland flock, and £1,000-£2,100 per outbreak for an upland flock.

It is a highly contagious disease which can lead to reduced animal performance and poor animal welfare. Sheep scab mites can survive off-host for 17 days, therefore, scab is challenging to deal with as infested animals seek relief from irritation by scratching on fence posts, bushes, farm fixtures and equipment leaving mites behind which can then be transferred to other sheep.

Advertisement

Funded by the Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council, the project commenced in September 2022 to address scab and provide important information as the industry develops future strategies to control this disease.

NI farmers are currently being offered a free testing and treatment service for suspected cases of sheep scab on farm.

The project is open to 100 flocks across Northern Ireland on a first-come first-served basis. To date, over 30 farmers across the province have already benefitted from the project and treatment is underway, or has been completed, in those flocks where scab has been confirmed.

Your flock will be provided with advice to investigate if sheep scab is present and, where necessary, provide support to assist with treatment.

Advertisement

Your nominated vet will be funded to undertake a farm visit and investigate if sheep scab is likely to be present in your flock by looking for clinical signs, taking blood samples and possibly skin scrapes.

If treatment is required, the project will fund the supply of prescribed medicines up to a reasonable limit. The costs of application of dip or treatment with injectables will be borne by the flock owner.

Advertisement

The project is open to 100 flocks across Northern Ireland on a first-come first-served basis.

If you have been experiencing any clinical signs, or have concerns about sheep scab in your flock, you are eligible to participate in the scheme.

Advertisement