The ultimate sacrifice

Have the actions of others ever caused you to stop and reflect?

Recently, I have been deeply challenged by various sacrifices made by others. As I have reflected on these, I have gained a deeper understanding of how God has provided help for us as a family, and on the farm, through the sacrifice of others.

Last year, my sister-in-law was watching an episode of ‘Songs of Praise’ and felt that God was leading her to donate a kidney to a stranger. The episode contained an example of someone donating a kidney and through this story my sister-in-law believed that this was a sacrifice that she could replicate.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 14th November 2021 Act of Remembrance and wreath laying ceremony takes place at the cenotaph in the Garden of Remembrance at Belfast City Hall to mark Remembrance Sunday. While the full service went ahead this year, the numbers participating was reduced due to the ongoing pandemic. Members of the public were also permitted to attend but numbers were restricted, in keeping with all other groupings in attendance. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

After various tests to ensure that she was a suitable donor, the procedure went ahead before Christmas and the recipient in England had a successful kidney transplant. As you can imagine, this was a difficult decision and she continually had to place faith in God.

In another example, I recently spoke to a mother of three children. Following the birth of her third child, she donated 65 bottles of breast milk to the local hospital for premature babies. I was touched that she had paused to consider others who were in need and was willing to sacrifice her time and energy when she had three young children to care for.

Farming often provides opportunity for sacrifice, given the level of work and resources needed. It might not be as dramatic as the donating of a kidney, but our farm has been greatly blessed by friends and neighbours who have given their time to help us, when an extra pair of hands has been invaluable. Their kindness has truly been a blessing demonstrated by their availability at the most inconvenient of times.

Upon reflection of these examples, it is important to ponder on the love that God has for the world. Jesus teaches us of God’s love in John 3:16, “For God so loved the whole world that He gave His only Son.” God will lead people to Himself in various ways, but what is apparent is that He can work greatly through the sacrifices of His people. This gives us as a challenge that making time for others and sharing our resources is to share the love of Jesus with the world.

Perhaps it is easier to understand this sacrificial mindset by knowing that we do not have to do good or ‘holy’ things to be saved by God, but simply believe in the sacrifice of Jesus and trusting Him as our Saviour.

He saves us entirely as a gift of His grace and then the Holy Spirit commences the work of transforming our character to be like Him. We often stumble and fall, and don’t even live up to our own expectations, but thankfully He continues to patiently forgive and restore us.

Jesus came to earth to be the ultimate sacrifice as recorded in 1 Peter 1:19 “…the precious blood of Christ, a lamb without blemish or defect. He was chosen before the creation of the world, but was revealed in these last times for your sake.” Jesus loves you and cares for you, He wants all to surrender their life to Him and He will give comfort, hope and assurance in this world, and also in eternity.

Charlotte Stevenson farms with her husband, Jim and son, James, near Kilkeel in County Down. She is a member of Mourne Presbyterian. Having worked at the Presbyterian Church in Ireland’s Assembly Buildings in Belfast for a number of years. In December 2017, Charlotte retired.