Sergeant Thompson commented: “It was reported to police that sometime between 5pm on Thursday 16 March and 3.15pm on Monday 20 March, two batteries and a fuel pump belonging to a Doosan DX140 digger were stolen.

“Our investigation is ongoing and anyone who noticed any suspicious activity on the Hannas Road during this timeframe is asked to make contact with police.

“As part of our investigation we are also investigating a potential link between this theft and other recent agricultural burglaries in the nearby area.

Police are appealing for information and witnesses following the theft of digger parts from a field in the Hannas Road area of Larne.

“We are especially keen to hear from anyone who may have CCTV or dash-cam footage via 101, quoting reference number 1279 of 20/03/23.

“I would also remind owners of agricultural equipment to be extra vigilant and ensure your equipment is secure.

