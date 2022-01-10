There is ‘simply no need’ for additional barriers on movement of veterinary medicines

The minister has reiterated the need for the United Kingdom and European Union to make progress on the issue of supply from Great Britain to Northern Ireland.

This follows the announcement by the EU of a potential solution being identified for the movement of human medicines.

“I have stated on many occasions that it is completely unacceptable for there to be any additional barriers on the movement of veterinary medicines from Great Britain to Northern Ireland as a result of the Northern Ireland Protocol,” Mr Poots stated.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The UK outlined earlier in 2021 that the grace period of these products would be extended indefinitely, meaning that the arrangements and the current processes for moving veterinary medicines between GB and NI will continue to be administered as they had been up until the end of the transition phase.”

He added: “While I acknowledge the EU recognition of the current grace period in relation to these moves, it is not enough.

“I am concerned about the negative impact on animal health, both commercial and family pets, in addition to the burden our industry would face if they had to meet all the additional EU requirements for the movement of veterinary medicines to NI when there is simply no need for it.

“Industry needs certainty and there must be no barriers put in place that would risk the health and welfare of animals in Northern Ireland.