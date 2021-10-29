‘There is very little for agriculture’ within autumn budget - UFU

UFU president, Victor Chestnutt.

Responding to the budget, delivered by the Chancellor of the Exchequer this week, Mr Chestnutt said: “Like all sectors within the UK economy, the agri-food industry is being hit hard by inflationary pressures.

“There has been a serious increase in input costs and our farmers and growers are struggling to keep on top of the extra expense for feed, fertiliser and energy. “Within the budget, there is very little for agriculture.

“We’re disheartened that the chancellor has not made any reference to proposals to develop the UK’s export strategy to help our local farmers grow their markets and create more opportunity overseas.”

The UFU president continued: “The main offer in the budget for farmers is an extension to the annual investment allowance (AIA) at £1m until March 2023.

“The allowance offers 100 per cent relief against spending on plant and equipment in the year it is purchased.