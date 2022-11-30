The blaze broke out in a storeroom at Ashvale Farm Shop on the Old Ballynahinch Road, Lisburn, in February. Since then, the Herron family have been busy rebuilding their premises.

The family provided an update for customers in a post shared to Facebook this afternoon. It reads: “We’ve been super busy behind the scenes here at Ashvale, but thought it was about time that we popped on for a little update on our progress!

“After months of rebuilding, we are delighted that there is finally light at the end of the tunnel!

"Our works are coming together at pace and, more than ever, we are looking forward to welcoming you back through the doors of our farm shop, tea room and orangery in the not too distant future.”

Customers have been encouraged to ‘keep their eyes peeled’ for Ashvale’s opening date, with further updates and information to follow on both the Facebook page and their new Instagram account (@ashvalefarmshop).

‘The Little Shop at Ashvale’ remains open in its temporary location, beside the existing buildings, from Wednesday to Saturday, 10am to 4.30pm.

The family add: “We are so excited for what lies ahead, and we just cannot wait to welcome you back again!”

Speaking at the time of the terrible incident, Downshire East councillor Andrew Gowan described Ashvale Farm Shop as a “fantastic family business” that is “greatly valued by the local community and beyond”.