There’s nothing nicer than a raspberry picked fresh from the bush and eaten

There are a few “pick your own” growers around the country and are well worth a visit. There’s nothing nicer than a raspberry, pulled and eaten straight from the bush. When I was growing up there was a lane down the road that my great granny had planted raspberry bushes. They had the benefit of age and the fruit was intense and sweet. It’s still one of my most vivid taste memories. When you have fruit this good a dollop of cream is really all you need or just eaten straight from where they grow in the summer sun.

Raspberries and chocolate make a great combination – who doesn’t love a raspberry ruffle sweet? The first recipe this week is for a chocolate meringue cake. Meringue with the addition of melted chocolate and cocoa forms the main part of the cake. The filling is a creamy mascarpone mixture with raspberries folded in. The whole thing is topped with chocolate sauce and some more raspberries - the perfect midsummer dessert.

We normally associate poaching pears in red wine but here they’re poached in a raspberry syrup. When they’re soft the pears are removed, the syrup strained and boiled to a thick sauce. Raspberries and lemon have a natural affinity and to add a little crunch to the soft pears I’ve included a recipe for ricarelli biscuits. These Italian treats are made with egg white, almond and lemon zest and are the perfect foil for the zingy pears. A dollop of raspberry cream completes the dish or you could substitute ice-cream.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

blueberries raspberries