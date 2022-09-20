There’s still time to enter award-winning ABP Angus Youth Challenge

The skills development programme for pupils in Year 11/14-15 year olds has recently become Business in the Community’s ‘Best Education Partnership’ Winner for 2022.

Included in the package of prizes for all those who reach the final stage of the competition is a small herd of Angus cross calves to rear, worth around £3,500, as well as a study tour.

This year’s tour featured a farm-to-fork work inspiration experience to ABP Belgium. It kicked off at Lismullin cookery school in Navan with ABP Ireland and Kettyle Irish Foods.

Shortlisted entrants competing at last year’s exhibition during Halloween at Balmoral Park. This year’s event will take place on 28th October and will be judged by an independent panel, for a place in the final stage of the 2023 ABP Angus Youth Challenge.

The competition is aligned to learning outcomes in a range of GCSE subjects to support attainment. It gives teenagers who reach the final stage direct experience and skills in beef production.

The teams that make it to the final stage are assigned a mentor from the College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise to support their work on research assignments whilst they rear their calves. They are also given professional training in communication, presentation and interview skills to help prepare them for the world of work.

After submitting an entry, a selection of teams will then be invited to take part in an exhibition event at Balmoral Park. An independent panel will judge the teams’ performance at the exhibition, to determine who goes through to the finalist programme and wins the prizes.

At the end of the final stage, an overall winning team will also be presented with a cheque for £1,000 for their club or school.

ABP’s managing director in Northern Ireland, George Mullan, highlighted the success of ABP Angus Youth Challenge and the recognition that ABP and its delivery partner Certified Irish Angus Producer Group has received at the 2022 Responsible Business Awards.

He said: “We are delighted that the expert judges acknowledged the impact that our initiative is having on young people. By developing and attracting skilled and talented young people into our industry, it is an integral part of our commitment to supporting sustainable beef production in Northern Ireland.”

Meanwhile, teams from Banbridge Academy, Dalriada School Ballymoney, Cookstown High School, Friends’ School Lisburn, St Kevin’s College Lisnaskea, St Catherine’s Armagh and Newtownhamilton High School are due to complete their finalist programme in October, when the award winners will be announced.

Entering and taking part in the ABP Angus Youth Challenge can also now be used as part of the skills section of the Duke of Edinburgh/Joint Award.