These stunning properties are currently on the market, including a mixed farming unit extending to 264.84 acres

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A decrofted house, croft and luxury glamping business with stunning water and mountain views. Strathcarrick House and Highland Heights are in the scattered crofting township of Heights of Inchvannie near Strathpeffer with spectacular, panoramic views stretching from the Cromarty Firth in the east to the mountains of the west.

For sale as a whole or in two lots:

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whitlaw Farm. (Pic: Galbraith)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lot 1 offers over £695,000 – Strathcarrick House and Croft extending to some 4.45 acres of owner-occupied croft land. The house was completed in around 2010 and has been built and finished to a very high standard with solid oak interior finishings, and a semi-open plan interior which takes advantage of the stunning views.

The integrated garage on the west side of the house has been converted to create a gym, gun room, boot room and larder, but could easily be re-instated as a garage. The property has solar panels which heat the hot water and the shed has solar panels which is resold back to the grid.

Lot 2 offers over £220,000 – Highland Heights luxury glamping lies on the approach to Strathcarrick House.

The property comprises four glamping pods, a site office and car park set in 0.85 acres of croft land. Constructed in 2020/21, each of the four pods offers an extremely high level of accommodation with beautifully appointed interiors, private hot tubs, fire pits, and sheltered and secluded sitting areas with spectacular views.

Redhouse Cottage kitchen. (Pic: Galbraith)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Castle Lodge lies close to Evanton in Easter Ross, in a beautiful setting within the grounds of the former Balconie Castle and with paths leading both to the village and the shores of the Cromarty Firth.

Castle Lodge comprises a main house, a separate cottage and a gym complex with adjacent garages, all set in approximately 3.8 acres of wooded grounds.

The accommodation is well-presented and has the opportunity for use as holiday lets, while the potential exists for conversion of the gym for business use, subject to the necessary consents.

Whitlaw Farm. (Pic: Galbraith)

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Main House is set in the lower portion of the grounds, while The Cottage lies at the top of the drive. There is a rear entrance to the property and the gym and garaging have a separate vehicular entrance off the main access track.

Redhouse Cottage is a very spacious detached family home enjoying a quiet countryside location with beautiful open views, near the town of Alford.

The property sits in around 0.75 of an acre offering exceptionally generous garden grounds with a gated entry and stone chip driveway. Internally the configuration of the accommodation has been thoughtfully designed to maximise the surroundings and that inside/out flow.

Whitlaw Farm. (Pic: Galbraith)

Advertisement

Advertisement

The light and airy interior benefits from some beautiful features including a bank of bi-folding doors to the family room, warm wood-burning stoves, high spec kitchen, and bathrooms with large picture windows where possible.

To the front of the house is a sheltered decked patio area, ideal for outdoor seating and alfresco dining. The timber pergola seating area offers a superb seating area to enjoy a sheltered view of the garden.

Whitlaw Farm is situated in a private position about two miles to the north west of Lauder, a popular small Borders town located in the upper valley of the Leader Water.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Whitlaw Farm comprises a mixed farming unit benefitting from a substantial and traditional farmhouse set within a private area of garden ground, an excellent range of modern and traditional farm buildings which are located centrally within the holding, and an area of farmland extending to approximately 264.84 acres in total.

The farmland has been classified by The James Hutton Institute as Grade 4.2 and 5.1 with smaller areas of Grade 4.1 and 5.2.

Redhouse Cottage. (Pic: Galbraith)

There are several areas of amenity woodland which comprise a mixture of commercial and amenity trees which have been sympathetically planted to provide shelter and environmental benefits.

The farm is offered for sale as a whole or in four lots:

Lot 1: Whitlaw farmhouse, garden, outbuildings and paddock 2.27 ha (5.61 acres) – offers over £595,000

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lot 2: Land extending to 89.04 ha (220.02 acres) – offers over £430,000

Lot 3: farm buildings and land 6.24 ha (15.42 acres) – offers over £140,000

Lot 4: Land extending to 9.63 ha (23.80 acres) – offers over £50,000

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dating back to about 1850, Waterton House is a Gothic Tudor style detached country home. Sympathetically modernised and upgraded throughout it is beautifully represented.

The reception hall is particularly impressive with its herringbone oak flooring. With four reception rooms and five bedrooms, the accommodation on offer is vast.

Retaining many original features and incorporating stylish interiors including log burners, the décor has been well thought out. The house stands proud in a wraparound garden and with grounds stretching to approx. 1.5 acres.