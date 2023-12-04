KNOCKAGH View Equestrian held the third week of their dressage league on Sunday.

Thank you to everyone who supported the third week of the league – it was a soggy, wet afternoon after such a lovely morning.

Thank you to the judge Mark Robinson, scribe Charlotte Welsh, Ellie Johnston photography for capturing those lovely moments and Scott in the cafe.

The dressage final takes place on Sunday 10th December along with the Christmas show – be sure to get your tinsel and Santa hats at the ready!

Lovely smile from Jacqui Lewis on Dunore Fast and furious to win Novice 38. (Pic: Ellie Johnston)

Results

Intro C Assisted/Lead:

1st Ollie Gordon Lacy, milan (g);

2nd Isaac Gordon, Thistledown whisper (m).

Andrew Greer and Sharp Object won both Elementary 45 and Medium 73 at Knockagh View. (Pic: Ellie Johnston)

Intro C Junior:

1st Elissa Cowan, Beltoy Panteal (g);

2nd Rebecca Cowan, Dowhills Strolling Minstrel (g);

3rd Emily Dobbin, Ellie (m);

Victoria McCandless and Koolstyle striding out to finish second in Elementary 45. (Pic: Ellie Johnston)

4th Erin Gordon, Techon tomos (g);

5th Erin Gordon, Thistledown whisper (m).

Intro C Senior:

1st Sam Taylor, Star (g);

Lauren Ritchie and Wellview Lenny on their way to second place in Prelim 7 at Knockagh View. (Pic: Ellie Johnston)

2nd Ben Foster, Chanel (m);

3rd Lexie McGrady, Timpany into touch (m);

4th Kristen Kleinman, Guest (g);

5th Alara Terak, Ikes Lady (m);

6th Rebecca McCrea, Ikes Lady (m).

Prelim 7 Junior:

1st Elissa Cowan, Beltoy Panteal (g).

Prelim 7 Senior:

1st Sam Taylor, Star (g);

2nd Lauren Ritchie, Wellview Lenny (g);

3rd Debby Cherry, Pebbles (m);

4th Megan Norton, BT Rock and Roller (g);

5th Allison Matthews, Ellie-Mae (m).

Prelim 14:

1st Patrick McCready, Banagher boomerang (g);

2nd Louise Beggs, Nanky Brooker Spain (m);

3rd Jenny McLaren, Twiggy (m).

Novice 28:

1st Julie Lee Radcliffe, A Dream come true (g);

2nd Jacqui Lewis, Dunore Fast and Furious (g).

Novice 38:

1st Jacqui Lewis, Dunore Fast and Furious (g).

Elementary 45:

1st Andrew Greer, Sharp Object (m);

2nd Victoria McCandless, Koolstyle (g).

Medium 73:

1st Andrew Greer, Sharp Object (m).

PC Preliminary qualifier:

1st Sarah Wilson, Dee Dee;

2nd Paige Erwin, Made in Japan (g).

PC Grassroots Qualifier: