Third year for DeLaval pink brush cancer campaign

Now in its third year, DeLaval’s pink brush campaign is hoping to break last year’s €54,000 total by making donations from the sale of the iconic pink brushes to cancer organisations globally.

“The work that cancer organisations do every day to find a cure and support affected individuals is truly remarkable and important. We recognise that we can only do so much, but we are happy to do what we can to help their cause,” said Ciaran Murphy, Sales Territory Manager UK & Ireland.

From October to December, proceeds from the sale of DeLaval pink nail brushes and cow brush cylinders will be donated to cancer research organisations. One euro is donated for every nail brush and 20 euros are donated for every cow brush cylinder.

“Each country and region has the choice of where to donate the proceeds from their sales, and worldwide there will be a huge range of local, national and international cancer charities that benefit from this campaign,” added Mr Murphy.

The quality and durability of the products is identical to the DeLaval corporate blue alternatives, and the striking pink colour really stands out on farm.

“These are all DeLaval products, manufactured to be identical but designed to remind people of the need to raise money to help cancer charities and the benefits that campaigns like this can have when carried out on a global basis,” concluded Mr Murphy.