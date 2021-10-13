This 50-acre Co. Down farm could be yours!

‘Rockvale’ has just gone on the market and comes with 48 acres of land that is of arable quality and includes a beautiful detached listed five-bedroom farmhouse that is bursting with character.

There are a range of functional farm buildings too, providing accommodation and silos for livestock, as well as a number of general purpose sheds and stabling.

All of the lands have excellent access points, and have extensive road frontage.

Rockvale itself is a beautiful detached family home, full of character and history, hence its listed status.

It has retained many of its original features and offers five bedrooms, as well as three reception rooms.

It is situated just a short distance from the village of Scarva and is within easy reach of Banbridge, the A1 dual carriageway and beyond.

Estate agents, Joyce Clarke, expect a high level of interest as a farm of this calibre is seldom found on the open market for sale – so you need to be quick if you want to get your hands on it!