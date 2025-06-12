Extending to about 52.39 acres, 9 Ardmore is a productive unit on the edge of Edderton, approximately seven miles northwest of Tain.

It enjoys sweeping views over the Dornoch Firth and surrounding countryside.

Rod Christie, partner at Galbraith, commented: “9 Ardmore is a wonderful package with some excellent quality pasture ground and two useful outbuildings. The land is easily worked and has good road access ensuring it will be of interest to a wide range of buyers.”

Classified as Grade 3.2 by the James Hutton Institute, the land is registered croft land (Register No. R1267) and comprises well-proportioned paddocks of quality grazing pasture.

As owner-occupied croft land, the purchaser would assume crofting responsibilities under the Crofting Acts, including active land management and residence within 32 kilometres of the croft.

Served by mains-fed water troughs and rising gently from 2m to 8m above sea level, the croft is ideally suited for livestock grazing and small scale agricultural enterprise.

The holding benefits from a practical range of buildings, including a traditional harled stone outbuilding, a Dutch barn, and a livestock handling system, all located within a central yard area.

A modern steel portal-framed shed with mains water sits to the east, with an unconnected underground electricity cable in place. Mains electricity and water are connected to the other buildings.

With easy access from a public road, this croft combines rural seclusion with convenience, making it highly desirable for those seeking a lifestyle or agricultural venture in the Highlands. The land is IACS registered and offers potential for future agricultural support schemes.

Ross-shire is known for its beautiful coastline, varied countryside, dry climate and fertile farmland and it offers all the benefits of living in a peaceful, unspoilt region.

Tain has a good range of shops and amenities including major supermarkets, a railway station and schooling up to secondary level.

Inverness is less than an hour’s drive and has all the facilities of a modern city as well as an airport with regular flights to the South and Europe.

9 Ardmore is for sale through Galbraith for offers over £285,000.

This charming, owner-occupied croft is set in an outstanding coastal location on the edge of Edderton.

Extending to about 52.39 acres, this productive unit enjoys sweeping views over the Dornoch Firth and surrounding countryside.