Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This Farming Life returns tonight (Tuesday 21 January) for a brand new series, following the struggles and triumphs of five very different farming families in some of Scotland’s most beautiful and remote landscapes.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And, while the first episode will be shown on BBC Scotland, viewers in Northern Ireland can tune in from later tonight via the BBC iPlayer where all episodes will be available.

In this first episode, we discover it’s a critical year for Andy and Jo in Fife, who’ve taken out a £2 million loan to get into arable farming – but record-breaking rain could have a catastrophic impact on their wheat crop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Dumfries and Galloway as Nick and Holly prepare to take over the family farm, they experiment with a new breed of sheep. Meanwhile, new farmers Paul and Mel are building up their farm on the tiny Orkney Island of Papa Westray.

Nick and Holly Thomson with daughter Tilly, on the farm in Dumfries and Galloway. (Pic: Niamh Cowling/BBC)

In next week’s episode, Jo and Andy are dealing with a huge chasm that has opened up in their wheat field in Fife.

Near Glasgow, John and Antoinette run a mixed livestock farm, but John badly needs a hip replacement and is struggling with the workload. Their six kids have come up with a plan.

And in Caithness, single mum Sally runs a multigenerational croft with her 79-year-old dad Iain and four-year-old son William. The task at hand for the crofters is pregnancy-scanning the ewes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This Farming Life, episode one, will be aired tonight (Tuesday, 21 January) on BBC Scotland from 8pm-9pm and on Sunday 26 January on BBC Two from 8pm-9pm.

Episode two will be shown on BBC Scotland next Tuesday (28 January) from 8pm-9pm and BBC Two from 8pm-9pm on Sunday 2 February.

All episodes will be available on BBC iPlayer from tonight (Tuesday 21 January), so viewers from Northern Ireland can watch there.