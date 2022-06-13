This Farming Life star secures nationwide deal for Buffalo Mozzarella

As Scotland’s only producer of Buffalo Mozzarella, The Buffalo Farm is targeting significant growth in sales in a bid to outperform the original Italian product.

The farm is home to Scotland’s largest herd of Water Buffalo, with over 500 buffalo freely roaming the hills at Clentrie Farm.

The Fife agri-food business has secured placement across all of Aldi Scotland’s 102 stores for its innovative product.

Steve Mitchell

The business began producing its Buffalo Mozzarella less than a year ago, following a huge crowdfunding effort which saw the supplier raise over £800,000 to bring to the product to market.

Since then, the product and its producers have gone on to win multiple awards, with the most recent accolade awarded to The Buffalo Farm at The Scottish Retail Food & Drink Awards, where they won Gold in the Large Producer category.

Read: This Farming Life star offers Buffalo herd for sale through Ballymena MartFollowing the deal with Aldi Scotland, which will see the product join the retailer’s Specially Selected range, The Buffalo Farm expects to triple its production of Scotland’s only mozzarella over the next two years, and anticipates sales to the popular value retailer will account for as much as 50 per cent of its total revenue.

Made from the milk of grass-fed water buffalo, which were selected from the best herds across Europe, Scottish Buffalo Mozzarella is sumptuously creamy, full of flavour and has a wonderfully soft texture.

Steve Mitchell believes that the Scottish-made cheese can outperform the Italian product, as it has done in Ireland, where locally produced mozzarella is now the most popular choice.

He commented: “The Italians are the original creators of Buffalo Mozzarella, and there is no denying the exceptional quality and popularity of their products.

“While there are, of course, similarities between the two, there are differences in the taste and texture.

“Scotland is renowned globally for its quality of grass and natural larder.

Steve Mitchell with his Buffalo

“Our buffalo feed on this grass all day long, giving their milk a distinctive flavour and freshness.

“Ever since I purchased my first buffalo, I have dreamed of becoming Scotland’s first producer of Buffalo Mozzarella.

“My journey hasn’t been without challenge, but to be able to raise £800,000 for its development demonstrates widespread belief in this product.

“There is clearly an appetite for it, and we have seen in Ireland that the fresher, locally produced cheese is now the preferred choice.

“Aldi Scotland is a central part of our story.

“Without its support, my vision wouldn’t now be a reality, and we are hugely grateful for the guidance its team has provided to help us bring our product to the people of Scotland.”

Graham Nicolson, Group Buying Director, Aldi Scotland, said: “Scotland has some of the most dynamic food and drink producers anywhere in the world, and The Buffalo Farm is a great example of the exceptional innovation we are seeing here in this country.

“Steve and his team have taken a hugely popular product, which has been around for generations, and found a way to make it Scottish, providing a fresher alternative, that is full of flavour.