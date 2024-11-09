This has been one of the most difficult grass-growing years in living memory

Monitoring bodies across the island of Ireland are confirming that 2024 has been one of the most challenging grass-growing years in living memory.

In some parts of the country, grass production has been running some 15%, and more, below the last 10-year average levels.

For the most part, this was a direct consequence of the extremely late spring and the very cool summer weather conditions that followed.

Adding to the forage dilemma facing livestock farmers at the present time is the below average quality of many silages made in 2024.

Metabolisable Energy (ME) values below 10.5 MJ/kg DM are being widely reported with protein values corresponding lower as well.

For sheep farmers with ewes now in lamb or about to go the ram, the priority management challenge centres on the need to make of the forages now available to sheep over the coming weeks and months: grazed grass and silage.

Making this happen will require the strategic use of Crystalyx Extra High Energy sheep buckets.

David Morgan, from Caltech Crystalyx explains: “Crystalyx Extra High Energy is a feed tub that can be used all year round to provide supplementation for ewes, rams and lambs.

“The tubs are high in protein, energy and with a full complement of minerals, trace elements and vitamins.

“Extra High Energy buckets and forage can be all that’s required to operate a highly effective and profitable sheep rearing system.”

He added: “Loss of condition in ewes while pregnant will jeopardise placental development and reduce body reserves available for milk production.

“Trials conducted at Newcastle University have found that ewes with access to Crystalyx Extra High Energy buckets maintained better condition than ewes on forage alone. In addition, their lambs subsequently had a 5% higher growth rate.”

The Crystalyx representative also confirmed that demand for Extra High Energy feed blocks has risen consistently across the island of Ireland over in recent years.

He continued: “This is due to the consistent level of performance secured from the tubs. They add real value to the nutrient intakes secured by sheep of all ages and at all stages across the production cycle.

“Independent trial work has shown that Crystalyx increases the rate of forage digestion by rumen bacteria (by up to 10%). In turn, this stimulates forage intakes due to a reduced gut fill effect, increasing grass intake rather than replacing it.”

David further explained: “Crystalyx also increases forage digestibility so animals actually get more energy out of what they eat. These benefits continue throughout the grazing season, as long as forage supplies remain plentiful.

“The Extra High Energy buckets provide all the minerals, trace elements and vitamins needed to balance grass, which is essential for optimum animal performance and health.

“The rumen bugs also need minerals to help them digest the grass and the little and often trickle feeding system supplied by Crystalyx is an ideal method of ensuring this.

“Crystalyx also provides a concentrated source of sugar, which is important to help maintain rumen digestive efficiency. All of this can be achieved for as little as 5 cent per ewe per day.”

David also confirmed that Extra High Energy buckets can be used the year round, adding: “There is plenty of grass available on farms around the country at the present time. But given the poor ground conditions, breeding sheep will be best placed to make best use of this valuable resource.

“Flock owners can use the Extra High Energy buckets prior to breeding, in the run up to lambing and, again, after the ewes have gone out to the fields with their newborn lambs. It’s all about improving performance from grazed grass.”