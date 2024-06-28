This is Beef Farming photo competition winners are announced by Teagasc

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The ‘This is Beef Farming’ photo competition, run by Teagasc and kindly sponsored by FBD, highlighted the multiple things that make Irish beef farming great.

The competition was open for entries in the run up to the BEEF 2024 Open Day.

The competition had an adult category and a junior category for under 18 year olds, and attracted over 140 entries. All the photos were displayed at the Teagasc Beef2024 Open Day in Grange. The competition winners were presented with their prizes by the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue TD.

The photo competition winners were: Geraldine Gill, Crossmolina, Co Mayo had the winning photo in the Adult Category. Her photo was captioned: Peace and quiet below Nephin Mountain

Ronan Delany, along with his daughters Eppie and Esmae, from Dunshaughlin, Co Meath was the runner up in the Adult Category. They captioned their photo: Irish cattle + Irish grass & sunshine = probably the best beef in the world.

Killian O’Neill from Ardrahan, Co Galway was the winner in the Junior Category. Caption on the photo: There was a cow calving on the other side of the wall and these cows lined up to offer support and keep an eye on proceedings.

The Beef photo competition was kindly sponsored by FBD.

The overall winner in the adult category received €250 in FBD hotel vouchers, while the first runner up in the adult category received €150 in FBD hotel vouchers.

The overall winner in the junior (u18) category received €100 in FBD hotel vouchers.