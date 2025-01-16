This wrangling opportunity on the Three Bars Ranch could turn your Yellowstone dreams into a reality

Wranglers will guide trail rides, as well as be trained to guide river rafting, guide hikes, guide shooting sport, ATV tours, and all other adventure activities the resort offers. (Pic: www.rfttejobs.com)

Fans of the Paramount TV series Yellowstone could turn their wrangling dreams into a reality this summer thanks to an exciting opportunity at the Three Bars Guest and Cattle Ranch.

Get the latest Horse Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While Yellowstone is set in Big Sky Country, Montana, this beautiful ranch is located in an equally breathtaking part of the world – the Canadian Rocky Mountains of British Columbia, between Banff and Glacier National Park.

This special part of the world offers an abundance of nature, clean, rushing water, green fields and spectacular mountain views.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ranch is hiring full-time wranglers for the Canadian summer (approximately May to September 2025).

The job advertisement states Three Bars Guest Ranch is seeking qualified horse men and women for the 2025 summer season.

Key tasks, duties and responsibilities:

Wranglers will guide trail rides, as well as be trained to guide river rafting, guide hikes, guide shooting sport, ATV tours, and all other adventure activities the resort offers. All training will be provided.

Job requirements:

Three Bars Guest and Cattle Ranch is located in the Canadian Rocky Mountains of British Columbia, between Banff and Glacier National Park. (Pic: www.rfttejobs.com)

Successful applicants must obtain a valid IEC work visa for Canada (the employer can help you apply with a letter of employment). This visa is easy to obtain and will allow the individual into Canada for two years to both work and travel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You must have horseback riding experience. To apply, please include resume and photos or video of yourself horseback riding – applications without this will not be considered.

Accommodations and meals are included and single and double accommodations will be available.

You can find out more about this job opportunity (and apply!) here.