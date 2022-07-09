What started as a wet day, soon brightened up as Judge Wallace Gregg named Beechview Blarney Mogul Polly 2 as his first qualified cow and Whinchat Silver Sara 2 as his second, both owned by Stewartstown based Jason Booth.

Brian King and Thompsons’ Kevin McCaffrey were on hand to present the prizes and Jonathan Ambrose helped Jason out at the halters.

The championship now look forward to the final two chances to qualify on 16th July at Castlewellan and Limavady Show. So good luck everyone, the final is in sight. Right: Jason Booth, Stewartstown, with his champion dairy cow, included are Kevin McCaffrey, Thompsons, Brian King NISA and Wallace Gregg, left, judge, at Omagh Show

Jason Booth, Stewartstown, with his champion dairy cow, included are Kevin McCaffrey, Thompsons, Brian King NISA and Wallace Gregg, left, judge, at Omagh Show.

Far right: Jason Booth, Stewartstown, with one of his qualifiers in the Thompsons / NISA Dairy Cow Championship at Omagh Show. Included are Wallace Gregg, judge, Kevin McCaffrey, Thompsons and Brian King NISA.