When Police attended the business premises and reviewed CCTV footage, they were able to identify two of the men involved as well as the vehicle used to transport the four 20-litre oil drums.

Following a search of a property in the Leyland Court area of Ballycastle, officers seized four oil drums and arrested one man for theft and two men for theft and possession of an imitation firearm in suspicious circumstances.

All three men remain in custody at this time, assisting police with their enquiries.