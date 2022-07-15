Three arrested after stolen phones to value of £19,000 recovered in Co Down

Inspector Michael Barton commented: “The Intercept Team, assisted by Neighbourhood Policing Team officers from Newry, Mourne and Down, were conducting targeted patrols in the A1 area of Banbridge focused on retail crime.

“At around 4.30pm, a suspicious vehicle was observed and kept under observation and monitored to the vicinity of a local retail park.

“The driver became aware of police and a short pursuit ensued before being safely and efficiently brought to a controlled stop by the Intercept Team a short distance away.

The vehicle was stopped following a short pursuit.

“A large quantity of mobile phones was recovered during a search of the vehicle.

“Further enquiries have led us to believe that this discovery is linked to a theft which was reported from a nearby shop around the same time.

“At this stage, the value of the stolen phones is believed to be almost £19,000.

“Two women, aged in their 20s and late teens, and one man, aged in his 20s, were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences.

“They remain in custody at this time, assisting with enquiries.”

He continued: “Retailers of all sizes are at the heart of our community and our neighbourhoods.

“They provide critical services and much needed employment.

“Crimes against those businesses have a real impact on individuals (staff and consumers) and individual companies.

“They also damage the prosperity and wider perceptions of our communities, towns and cities.

“Our investigation is ongoing and I would appeal to anyone with information to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1245 of 14/7/22.”