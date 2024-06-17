Three-bedroom farmhouse surrounded by productive farmland available to let on long-term tenancy

Tregoweth Farm comprises an attractive three-bedroom farmhouse with a compact range of traditional farm buildings and approximately 123 acres of productive arable pasture and parkland within a mile of both Mylor Bridge and Penryn, Cornwall.

Available to let as a whole by informal tender, a long-term tenancy of up to 15 years offers an exciting opportunity for new entrants and established farmers alike.

The holding’s traditional Cornish stone-built farmhouse has three bedrooms, a modern fitted kitchen with a separate dining room, and lounge.

“It is a great opportunity for a tenant to reside on-farm in a delightful location,” commented Caroline Raspison, Carter Jonas Associate in the firm’s Truro office.

At the rear of the farmhouse there is a concrete yard with a compact range of timber and stone-built farm buildings. The buildings have been well maintained and have been recently used for storage and workshop space.

Historically, Tregoqeth has been occupied as a traditional farm, something the Estate owners hope to continue, though it is acknowledged that diversification may be necessary to make a holding of Tregoweth’s proportions viable, and proposals including diversification ideas are welcomed in applications for the tenancy.“A timber-framed former cow kennel building could be adapted to be brought back into use as livestock housing, and there is scope for expansion of the yard, including into the former silage pit,” Caroline added.

Tregoweth Farm’s land is a mix of gently undulating arable, pasture and parkland.

Previously the farm has been run as a mixed sheep and arable enterprise in rotation with wheat, barley, cauliflowers and grass. More recently some of the ground has been put into the winter bird food option under Mid Tier Countryside Stewardship.

The main block of around 68 acres surrounds the farmhouse and yard heading north-eastwards to wrap around Bagatelle Plantation – a piece of estate woodland – while a further block of around 20 acres sits on the other side of Bagatelle Lane, a private access track which the tenant will have a right of way, sloping northwards towards the stream.

The remainder of the land comprises part of the estate’s parkland called Lawn Fields, accessed over Bagatelle Lane. Lawn Fields extends to approximately 35 acres and is a historic area of pasture, with mature in-field trees overlooked by the Georgian Manor, Enys House.

In recent years this land has been mown for hay, but previously grazed with sheep. The estate would like to see this land grazed again, and welcome any proposals for collaboration between the tenant and the adjoining Enys Gardens.

Located approximately halfway between the Creekside village of Mylor Bridge and the harbour town of Penryn, Tregoweth Farm sits in a picturesque location within reach of local services and travel routes.

A viewing day is taking place on 21 June. For more information contact the Carter Jonas Truro Office on Tel. 01872 438939.

1 . Tregoweth Farm Tregoweth Farm comprises an attractive three-bedroom farmhouse. Photo: Carter Jonas Photo Sales

3 . Tregoweth Farm Tregoweth Farm comprises an attractive three-bedroom farmhouse with a compact range of traditional farm buildings and approximately 123 acres of productive arable pasture and parkland. Photo: Carter Jonas Photo Sales